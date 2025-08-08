<i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Trailer: Salman Khan's Rule To Be Challenged By Housemates' "Democrazy"

The much-awaited trailer of Bigg Boss 19 was unveiled recently. Like every season, Salman Khan teased the fans' curiosity with a new theme. In his words, the show is not only going to be "crazy", but "democrazy" this time.

Breaking Down The Trailer

Salman Khan, dressed up as a leader, introduces the audience to the new Bigg Boss theme.

He is seen entering a house of elected representatives (Read Lok Sabha or something equivalent of that) and announcing this season will be run by "gharwalo ki sarkaar" (housemates' government).

Salman Khan says that every small or big decision will be taken by the housemates.

There's a twist as well. Salman Khan also warns the housemates that they might face consequences of their actions as no government is above than public (in his words "Avaam").

About Bigg Boss 19

Salman's rumoured fees for this season is approximately between Rs 120-150 crores, reported The Indian Express.

The actor will receive between Rs 8 and 10 crores every weekend and will host the show for a total of 15 weeks. Bigg Boss 19 will predominantly broadcast on OTT and have a repeat airing on TV on the same day. Multiple sources confirmed that the new season does not have a big budget compared to its previous seasons.

Celebrities such as Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Khushi Dubey, Gaurav Taneja, Mr Faisu, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Gaurav Khanna, Dhanashree Verma, Sriram Chandra, Arshifa Khan and Mickey Makeover are rumoured to have been approached for the show.

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Jio Hotstar from August 24. This year, the fresh episodes will drop on OTT first and will premiere on Colors TV one and a half hours later.