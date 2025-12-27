Salman Khan Skips Greeting Fans On 60th Birthday At Galaxy Apartments Due To Security Reasons

Salman Khan turned 60 today, December 27. The actor had a star-studded birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse last night, attended by several A-listers including Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and MS Dhoni, to name a few. As is the tradition every year, a massive sea of fans gathered in front of his Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Clips and pictures of fans waiting for a glimpse of the superstar on his 60th birthday have been circulating online all day. However, the superstar skipped greeting his sea of fans outside Galaxy Apartments. The last time he had given it a miss was during the covid pandemic (2020-2021).

The actor was seen enjoying a bike ride around his Panvel Farmhouse, skipping his annual birthday meet with fans outside his Galaxy Apartments due to security reasons. The actor has been given Y+ security after the incessant attacks faced by him since 2024.

The actor installed a bulletproof glass on his balcony in January 2025, months after the shooting experience at his home in April 2024. He greets his fans from there during special occassions like Eid and birthday.

After last night's party at Panvel farmhouse, more celebs namely Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Bobby Deol, to name a few were seen arriving for the superstar's 60th birthday.

High Security For Salman Khan

The first attack attempt on Salman Khan took place on April 14, 2024. The actor woke up to gunshots at his Bandra residence.

Mumbai Police mentioned in their statement, that the shooters who wanted to kill Salman were from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Both Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan were questioned for six hours by the Mumbai Police, on June 4, 2024.

Salman Khan had shared that he had gone to sleep that night, after a party. He was then awakened by the sound of a bullet aimed at his balcony. Upon going outside, he couldn't find anyone.

The police had arrested Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal in Gujarat, and Anuj Thapan and another individual in Punjab on April 26, 2024; the latter however, died in police custody.

The police further revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi had much bigger plans of killing Salman Khan. They had intentions of attacking the actor's car at Panvel, Maharashtra, with weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier.

Sources told NDTV that the gang, led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his Canada-based cousin Anmol Bishnoi, and associate Goldie Brar, had acquired AK47s, M-16s, and other lethal weapons from a Pakistani arms dealer.

Salman Khan has been on the radar of the Bishnoi gang ever since the blackbuck poaching case.

Police investigation surrounding Baba Siddique's death also led to hints that the politician was killed because of his close friendship with Salman Khan.

Baba Siddique was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office, at Kher Nagar, in Mumbai's Bandra area. The assailants were waiting in an auto-rickshaw. Their faces were covered with handkerchiefs, and upon spotting their target, they fired 3 shots at the politician.

Earlier, there was also a shooting outside AP Dhillon's house in Canada. This was because he collaborated on a music video with Khan, free of cost.

The Bishnoi gang has been terrorising the actor for years now and continues to be a major threat to Salman Khan.

Salman Khan's Panvel Celebrations

The celebrations were kept largely private, but the actor made time to step out and greet the media gathered outside the venue.

Salman arrived with his family. Salim Khan and Salma Khan were pictured outside the venue. Arbaaz Khan, along with his wife Sshura Khan and their newborn baby, was also seen arriving at the farmhouse.

Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Ahil and Ayat also attended the bash.

Actors Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and cricketer MS Dhoni were among the attendees.

Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia D'Souza and their two sons, Riaan and Rahyl, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sangeeta Bijlani, Ramesh Taurani, Nikhil Dwivedi, Maniesh Paul, Mika Singh and Huma Qureshi were also present.

Ahead of the celebrations, Salman cut his birthday cake with the paps. He was seen interacting briefly with photographers, exchanging smiles and warm greetings. In the video, Salman is seen cutting a red-and-white cake as the paparazzi sang the birthday song. Dressed casually in a T-shirt and blue jeans, the actor sported a clean-shaven look.

He also offered pieces of cake to the photographers and posed for pictures. In one moment that drew cheers, Salman greeted a woman with a side hug.

On the professional front, Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020.

