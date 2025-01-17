Khans In The Eye Of Storm: Salman Khan Vs Lawrence Bishnoi, To Saif Ali Khan At Knifepoint

The attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, has rattled Bollywood.

Saif Ali Khan's incident is the latest attack that is being discussed at length. However, there have been several others—such as the tragic death of politician Baba Siddique on October 12, 2024, in Mumbai, allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Superstar Salman Khan too, had received death threats from the same gang, with a demand of Rs 5 crore, to avoid a similar death as Baba Siddique.

Salman Khan witnessed another gruesome incident when he woke up to an open firing at his Bandra residence, on April 14, 2024. Mumbai Police said that the shooters were most likely hired by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

This has not been an easy time period for the Khans.

Here's a look:



Saif Ali Khan

The incident took place on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 2.30 AM.

Saif was taken to the hospital at 3.30 AM and wheeled into surgery. After a successful procedure, the actor is now under observation in the ICU, at the Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

The investigation is on, and several updates about how the intruder entered the premises of Khan's house, and other pertinent inquiries are being made.

The intruder had first targeted Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son, Jeh's bedroom. As he threatened one of the nannies who was with Jeh, the other nanny woke Saif up.

He was stabbed six times, two were deep, one of which was near the spine.

Reports also suggest that Saif was trying to shield Kareena Kapoor Khan, and his kids Jeh and Taimur from the attacker. The official police statement says that whether Saif was directly wounded, or was hurt in the scuffle, is yet to be determined.

The doctors updated that a piece of knife was found in Saif Ali Khan's spine, which has now been removed.

There are new loopholes that have emerged, which was captured on the CCTV camera.

There are also speculations that the house-help might also be involved. The police added that the intruder was well aware of the building layout and had entered the top floors of the building through the fire shaft.

A suspect was taken into custody earlier today.



Salman Khan

The first attack attempt on Salman Khan took place on April 14, 2024. The actor woke up to gunshots at his Bandra residence.

Mumbai Police mentioned in their statement, that the shooters who wanted to kill Salman were from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Both Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan were questioned for six hours by the Mumbai Police, on June 4, 2024.

Salman Khan had shared that he had gone to sleep that night, after a party. He was then awakened by the sound of a bullet aimed at his balcony. Upon going outside, he couldn't find anyone.

The police had arrested Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal in Gujarat, and Anuj Thapan and another individual in Punjab on April 26, 2024; the latter however, died in police custody.

The police further revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi had much bigger plans of killing Salman Khan. They had intentions of attacking the actor's car at Panvel, Maharashtra, with weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier.

Sources told NDTV that the gang, led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his Canada-based cousin Anmol Bishnoi, and associate Goldie Brar, had acquired AK47s, M-16s, and other lethal weapons from a Pakistani arms dealer.

Salman Khan has been on the radar of the Bishnoi gang ever since the blackbuck poaching case.

Police investigation surrounding Baba Siddique's death also led to hints that the politician was killed because of his close friendship with Salman Khan.

Baba Siddique was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office, at Kher Nagar, in Mumbai's Bandra area. The assailants were waiting in an auto-rickshaw. Their faces were covered with handkerchiefs, and upon spotting their target, they fired 3 shots at the politician.

Earlier, there was also a shooting outside AP Dhillon's house in Canada. This was because he collaborated on a music video with Khan, free of cost.

The Bishnoi gang has been terrorising the actor for years now and continues to be a major threat to Salman Khan.

The Khans, owing to their reputation, have been subjected to various threats over the years.

But the reassurance from the Mumbai Police and the ongoing investigation serves as the bare minimum respite, that things are being looked into.