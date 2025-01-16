"Stabbed In Spine, Wound On Neck, Hand": Doctors Say Saif Out Of Danger

Saif Ali Khan's spinal fluid leaked out after shards of the attacker's knife lodged into his spine during the actor's fight with the intruder at his Bandra home last night, a doctor at Lilavati Hospital said today. The doctor said they repaired the spinal injury and also performed plastic surgeries on his hand and neck, where he was stabbed. He added that the 54-year-old actor is out of danger and recovering well.

In his statement to the media, Dr Nitin Dange said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with an alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine," he said.

The thoracic spine is the section of the spine between the base of the neck and the bottom of the ribs.

"A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now," the doctor said. Another doctor said the actor is on the path to recovery. "The recovery should be 100 per cent as per our understanding," he said. Earlier, the hospital had said the actor had suffered six stab injuries.

While the attacker managed to escape, Mr Khan was rushed to hospital -- about 2 km from his home - by his elder son Ibrahim. With a car not available, Ibrahim helped his bleeding father into an auto-rickshaw to take him to the hospital.

Police have said that an accused has been identified. "Ten teams have been formed to catch him. Preliminary investigation suggests he entered Saif Ali Khan's house using the stairs with the intention of committing robbery. Further details will be disclosed once the accused is taken into custody," a senior police officer said.