Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Seen In New Video, Climbing Staircase With Face Covered

A new CCTV footage has emerged showing the man who stabbed Saif Ali Khan climbing the stairs before entering the actor's house yesterday. The footage - time-stamped 1:37 am - shows the intruder advancing cautiously so as not to alert any of the residents of the 12-story building. He had his face covered and was carrying a bag.

In another footage from the building's sixth floor, which emerged yesterday, the intruder was seen taking the stairs while fleeing after the incident. He was not seen thereafter. It is suspected he had used the fire shaft to escape after that, the same way he had come upstairs.

There was no sign of the intruder in the CCTV footage in the lobby area, suggesting he did not use the main gate to enter and exit the building. Sources said he had scaled the wall of an adjacent building to enter 'Satguru Sharan' compound. The actor's home spreads over four floors in the building in the posh Bandra locality.

The cops suspect he may have changed clothes to avoid being caught while fleeing the scene. Sources said he was spotted near the Bandra railway station after the incident.

The intruder was first spotted in Mr Khan's younger son Jeh's room by his nanny. She confronted him, but couldn't stop him, while another house help alerted Mr Khan. The actor then tried to fight off the intruder but was attacked with a knife. With six stab injuries, including one on his neck and another near his spine, he was rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital and was operated on.

A senior doctor at the hospital told reporters today that the actor is recovering well and has been shifted out of the ICU. He would have sustained a severe injury if the knife had gone in 2 mm deeper, said Dr Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer at Lilavati.

The police have detained a suspect for questioning. Not much is known about the suspect despite a facial similarity between him and the suspect caught on the CCTV.

The attack has raised questions over the role of the security guards in the posh area. It has also fuelled Opposition salvo over the law-and-order situation in the city.

Mumbai Police has registered a case of robbery, trespassing, and causing grievous hurt.