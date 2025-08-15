Lord Krishna's 'Sudarshan Chakra' To Protect India's Skies: PM Modi. What Is It?
India will build a 'Sudarshan Chakra', a 'multi-layered framework' to integrate advanced surveillance, cyber protection, and physical safeguards to protect its citizens and infrastructure from enemy strikes, terrorist or otherwise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday.
This new defensive blanket will be similar to Israel's much-vaunted Iron Dome and the United States' proposed Golden Dome - in that it will act as a missile defence shield.
India already has a comparable system; the Integrated Air Command and Control System was a barrier Pakistan's missiles failed to penetrate for nearly 100 hours during Operation Sindoor.
But Mission Sudarshan Chakra - a nod to a story in Hindu mythology, of Sri Krishna shielding the Sun to help Arjuna defeat Jayadrath - is expected to be more than a shield against missiles.
"By 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra... the entire system should be researched, developed, and manufactured in India," Mr Modi said in his Independence Day speech.
"Every citizen must feel protected," the Prime Minister said.
Operational details are scarce at this time, of course, but sources told NDTV the Sudarshan Chakra will likely be more than just a shield, offering precision counterstrike capacities and incorporating anti-cyber warfare measures to neutralise digital threats like hacking or phishing.
NDTV was also told Mission Sudarshan Chakra will involve collaboration between premier scientific and defence research agencies, the military, and private sector innovators.
And, of course, India's new shield also aligns with the Prime Minister's 'aatmanirbhar Bharat', i.e., a self-reliant India, particularly in the defence and critical infrastructure sectors.
Pakistan Tried...
The context to the Sudarshan Chakra plan is the April Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in May. For nearly 100 hours starting May 7, Pakistan tried to destroy Indian military bases, shoot down Indian fighter jets, and devastate Indian cities and towns.
India's armed forces and missile defence systems stood strong.
And, from Pakistan's failure, there was one valuable lesson.
The need to reinforce and improve layers of military and technological protection around critical military and civilian institutions - like electricity grids, communications network, food and water supply, medical care, defence systems - that are high priority targets for enemy forces.
India's Guardians In The Sky
During Op Sindoor India's IACCS played a pivotal role in maintaining air superiority over Pakistan.
It did so, first, by combining the air defence systems of the Army, the Air Force, and the Navy, into a single system tracking and neutralising incoming threats in real time.
The IACCS gave India a "net-centric operational capability" that is vital in warfare today.
Essentially, the IACCS co-ordinates, integrates, and controls air defence systems like radars, surveillance systems like AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems), and fighter jets.
And, in turn, the IACCS increases the military's situational awareness, allowing it to deploy soldiers, equipment, or other assets based on the type of threat.
The Sudarshan Chakra will likely be developed with the IACCS and its own multi-layered air defence systems at the core, including the Army's indigenous Akashteer network.
The US' Golden Dome
In May United States President Donald Trump said he wanted a 'golden dome' - a ground-, sea-, and space-based missile defence system - protecting the US and possibly Canada too, even if it doesn't want to be the 51st American state.
In his announcement Mr Trump spoke of an advanced shield to counter next-gen aerial threats, including ballistic and cruise missiles, one that would cost an estimated US$ 175 billion.
NDTV Explains | "Israel Has It, US Should Too": Behind Trump's 'Golden Dome'
The 'golden dome' will eventually "deploy next gen tech across the land, sea and space," he said.
The 'Protector In The Sky'
Missile defence systems are an increasingly critical part of a nation's military capabilities.
Basically, it consists of interlocked, multi-tiered systems designed to detect, track, and intercept incoming ballistic weapons at various stages of flight - boost, midcourse, terminal.
The goal is simple - detect and shoot down a missile before it hits.
READ | As Trump Reveals 'Golden Dome', A Look At India, Israel's Shields
Consider Israel's Iron Dome (and Arrow), which has intercepted thousands of rockets and missiles since going online in 2011. Evidence of its importance was demonstrated in April and October last year, when it shot down most of over 100 fired by Iran.
-
