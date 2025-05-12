Guardians Of The Sky - India's Integrated Air Defence That Outfoxed Pakistan

India controlled its airspace and protected its military bases and strategic assets through an integrated network of air defence systems during 'Operation Sindoor' when hundreds of Pakistani drones, missiles and rockets were launched to target Indian military assets and civilian infrastructure. The aerial threats were identified, tracked and neutralised by India's integrated air defence systems.

India's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) played a pivotal role in defending the skies. An automated system integrates data from forces to combat aerial threats.

AFNET - Laying The Genesis Of Net-Centric Ops

India's integrated air defence system - which includes AD systems of the Army, Navy and the Air Force - was brought together by the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS). Air Marshal Bharti said IACCS accorded us a "net-centric operational capability, which is vital to modern-day warfighting."

Net-Centric or the network-centric approach toward warfighting was adopted by the Indian Air Force in 2010 with the induction of the Air Force Network (AFNET). It was revolutionary and formed the basis of IACCS. Before this, India had been using the troposcatter communication system, where the Earth's topography was used to relay radio waves for communication. AFNET replaced the system of the 1950s, revolutionising the approach to warfare.

Defence Minister AK Antony inaugurated the AFNET system in 2010.

Then Defence Minister AK Antony inaugurated the network on September 14, 2010. Outlining the two-fold aim of the 'Network for Spectrum' approach of the government - to facilitate the growth of national tele-density on the one hand, and ensure modernisation of defence communications with the state-of-the-art communication infrastructure, the network will have the potential to support net-centric operations, Mr Antony had said.

The AFNET network was tested during a practice interception of simulated enemy targets by a pair of MiG-29 fighter jets airborne from an airbase in the Punjab and neutralizing targets in the western sector was played out live on the giant screens at the Air Force auditorium, when the ministers and senior officers were present during the inauguration.

"The recent deployments of AFNET, IACCS and other systems have put the IAF at the forefront of NCW-enabled nations. This quantum leap in the field of Communication & Information Technology will help field units train and develop tactics, techniques and procedures to realise the full benefits of network-enabled capabilities," Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Pradeep Vasant Naik had said.

IACCS - The Central Nervous System Of Air Space Management

Air Marshal AK Bharti, the Director General of Air Operations, credited the efforts of the personnel of the three forces and the Border Security Force in guarding the skies and the layered air defence system, which is controlled by India's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS).

"Our battle-proven systems have stood the test of time, and take them head-on. Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system. Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade," Air Marshal Bharti said.

The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) was designed by the Indian Air Force, the Guardians of the Sky.

The Directorate of Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) was established in 2003 when a need arose after identifying the problems in India's battlespace management. In 1999, the first proposal was raised for the procurement of five IACCS systems. Group Captain Ramamoorthy Venkatasubramanian was the first Commanding Officer of the Directorate.

The IACCS system rides on the AFNET network, which was launched in 2010. The Air Force network laid the foundation for the IACCS system to coordinate, integrate and control air defence assets like radars, surveillance systems like AWACS, drones, and fighter aircraft, to provide situational awareness and efficient command and control capabilities in the air domain.

The system integrates data received from different types of homogeneous and heterogeneous radars, generates reports from observation posts and and other assets of the Indian Air Force and creates a Recognized Air Situation Picture (RASP) at the command and control centre, which gives a real-time picture to the commander of the airspace, enhancing situational awareness. This helps in speeding up the decision and deployment of assets based on the type of threat. IACCS is the key enabler in the air operations of India.

In 2022, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saw the functioning of the Integrated Air Command & Control System (IACCS) at a radar station of the Indian Air Force.

India's Multi-Layered Air Defence

The multi-layered air defence system, as explained through a diagram, shows Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), ack-ack air defence guns like the L70, ZSU 23 Shilka, Man Portable Air Defence Systems (MANPADS) forming the inner layer of air defence for very-short range aerial targets like low-flying drones. This is followed by the second layer, which includes point defence systems that protect a specific area or an asset, short-range surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) like Spyder, Pechora, and OSA-AK. The third layer is formed by the medium-range SAMs like Akash and the Indo-Israeli MRSAM, and the outer layer for area-defence is done by long-range SAMs like the S-400 and the fighter jets.

The multi-layered air defence system was in action during the aerial engagements that started on May 8. The forces are still in a state of high alert.

Lt General Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations, used a cricket analogy to stress that it was India's multi-layered counter-drone and air defence grid that acted as a shield against Pakistan air attacks, where he talked about the Ashes series of the 1970s, when two Australian fast-bowlers Jeff Thompson and Dennis Lillee were the Australian defence against the English batting line-up, quoting an iconic line, "Ashes to Ashes. Dust to dust. If Lillee don't get you, Thommo must..." to explain India's integrated air defence which includes the Akashteer system.

The defence systems destroyed Pakistani drones and PL-15 missiles on the nights of May 8, 9 and 10, preventing them from entering our airspace.

The same system played a pivotal role during the Indian Air Force airstrikes on Jaba Top in Pakistan's Balakot in 2019. The Pakistan Air Force scrambled jets to retaliate, and one of the F-16s was shot down by an Indian MiG-21.

Integration Of Akashteer and IACCS

India has also integrated the Akashteer air defence system of the Indian Army, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited, with IACCS. During the press briefing, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations, displayed a graphic explaining India's multi-layered counter-drone and air-defence grid.

The Indian Air Force's doctrine also mentions the importance of integrating the two networks. The doctrine says that the success of air operations depends upon a shorter sensor-to-shoot loop - The moment a target is tracked till the time it is shot down - and a faster 'kill chain'.

"This is achieved through seamless integration of ground-based, airborne and space systems through Operational Data Link (ODL), SATCOM and Software Defined Radio (SDR)," the doctrine states.

"The integration of multi-organisation/multi-service sensor systems is necessary to achieve timely early warning and contribute effectively towards strengthening the surveillance and C2 (Command and Control) network in range and volume by providing additional layers and redundancy. This would require integration of Akashteer (IA network) and Trigun (IN network) with IACCS (IAF network)."

Akashteer air defence system can be integrated with Akash and Quick Reaction SAMs.

The purpose of airspace control is to ensure coordination, no confusion and minimise fratricide and enhance joint air, sea and land operations, which was visible during Operation Sindoor.

Akashteer is operated by the Army Air Defence Corps (ADC). Around 400 command and control centres have been ordered by the Army, and 107 have been delivered. The information from the Akashteer radars is integrated with IACCS. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in January said, "To carry out a convergence between the Indian Air Force and Army, we are going in for Akashteer and probably by year-end, we will be having due integration between the two-that is the IACCS and Akashteer."

Former Chief of Defence Staff Late General Bipin Rawat had proposed the idea of establishing an Air Defence Command (ADC) - tri-services command - which includes air defence assets of the three forces. The proposal never went forward due to issues like the redeployment of air defence assets and centralising command for a large geographical area.