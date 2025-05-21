As Trump Reveals 'Golden Dome', A Look At India's Shield, Israel's Iron Dome

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Donald Trump proposed a $175 billion "golden dome" missile defense system for the U.S., aiming to enhance protection against aerial threats. The plan includes advanced technologies similar to Israel's Iron Dome, focusing on multi-tiered defense capabilities.

United States President Donald Trump wants a 'golden dome' - a ground-, sea-, and space-based missile defence system - protecting the US and possibly Canada too, even if it doesn't want to be the 51st American state.

Trump made his big announcement Tuesday, talking of an advanced shield to counter next-gen aerial threats, including ballistic and cruise missiles. At an estimated US$ 175 billion, the 'golden dome' will eventually "deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea and space", he said.

Trump has been pitching the 'golden dome' idea for weeks, including in March when he addressed the US Congress and vowed to construct a system to rival Israel's famed Iron Dome and underscore the American military's position as "the most powerful".

He named Israel then, saying, "Israel and other places have it... and the US should too. This is a very dangerous world. We're going to protect our citizens like never before."

The 'Protector In The Sky'

Missile defence systems are an increasingly critical part of a nation's military capabilities.

Basically, it consists of interlocked, multi-tiered systems designed to detect, track, and intercept incoming ballistic weapons at various stages of flight - boost, midcourse, terminal. The goal is simple - detect and shoot down a missile before it hits.

Consider Israel's Iron Dome (and Arrow), which has intercepted thousands of rockets and missiles since going online in 2011. Evidence of its importance was demonstrated in April and October last year, when it shot down most of over 100 fired by Iran.

Israel's Iron Dome system intercepts missiles fired on Tel Aviv.

They were also in action the year before that - when it intercepted rockets fired by Hamas in the military conflict that broke out after the group's October 7 attack on civilians.

Yes, there were questions about the system reaching saturation point after the Hamas fired over 5,000 rockets in 20 minutes, and the Iron Dome failed to intercept several. However, the point remains - it has saved hundreds of thousands of lives over time.

And then consider India's integrated air defence network, spearheaded by the indigenously developed Akashteer system that protected the country during Operation Sindoor in May, when Pakistan fired hundreds of drones and missiles.

So what is in each of these three systems?

US' 'Golden Dome'

The outermost layer will be the Space-Based Infrared System, or SBIRS, which will be paired with ground-based radars to red flag incoming aerial threats by relying on satellites.

Essentially, this provides early warning of missile launches.

It will also include the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense, or GMD, the backbone of the US' defence against intercontinental ballistic missiles. The GMD uses ground-based interceptors deployed on the West Coast to stop missiles during their midcourse phase.

Space-Based Infrared System

At sea, there is the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, or BMD, which employs warships to engage short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The Aegis initiative was implemented by President Barack Obama in 2009, when he shut down missile sites in Poland (much to Russia's relief) and fitted upgraded SM-2 surface-to-air missiles on US Navy warships.

Sitting inside the BMD is the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, a mobile, land-based, hit-to-kill system that can intercept short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase.

Incidentally, the THAAD is also in Israel; in December last year it was used to intercept a ballistic missile reportedly fired from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis.

Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence

For shorter range ballistic missiles and other threats in the terminal phase, the US relies on the Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC-3, interceptor missiles. These are also part of a plan to counter possible deployment of Chinese hypersonic weapons in the Pacific.

With that in mind, the US and Japan have worked together to set up PAC-3 systems there.

Israel's Iron Dome

The Iron Dome is at the inner part of Israel's anti-missile system. The outer layers are 'David's Sling' for mid- to long-range missiles, and Arrow-2 and Arrow-3, for long-range ballistic missiles.

It can intercept targets up to 70km away and has a claimed 95 per cent 'kill rate'.

Each Iron Dome battery is made up of three main sections: a radar detection system, a computer to calculate the incoming rocket's trajectory, and a launcher that fires interceptors if the rocket is deemed likely to hit a built-up or strategic area.

'David's Sling' can intercept targets up to 300km away and the Arrow systems up to 2,400km; Arrow-3 can hit long-range ballistic missiles even outside Earth's atmosphere.

The former began operating in 2017 and the latter has been around since 2000, when the West Asian region was roiled after the First Gulf War of 1991.

And there is an upgrade coming for Israel - Iron Beam - a high-powered laser interceptor.

According to the Israelis.it can engage at the speed of light up to a range of several kilometers, has an unlimited magazine, almost zero cost per interception, and causes minimal collateral damage.

India's 'Guardians Of The Sky'

India's integrated air defence system - an automated system integrates data from forces to combat aerial threats, and includes systems operated by the Army, Navy and the Air Force - was brought together under the Integrated Air Command and Control System.

The multi-layered system has a section to counter drones by firing air defence guns.

This is followed by a second layer that includes to-a-point defence systems to protect specific areas or assets; these include short-range surface-to-air missiles like the Spyder, Pechora, and OSA-AK.

The third is the medium-range surface-to-air missiles like the Akash and Indo-Israeli MRSAM. And the fourth, for area-defence, are long-range SAMs fired from the Russian-made S-400 and the fighter jets.

The multi-layered AD system was in action during aerial engagements in Op Sindoor.

The defence systems destroyed Pakistani drones and PL-15 missiles on the nights of May 8, 9 and 10, preventing them from entering our airspace.

India has also integrated the Army's Akashteer air defence system to ensure "seamless integration of ground-based, airborne and space systems", the Air Force's doctrine states.

Other AD Systems?

Of course, India, the US, and Israel aren't the only countries on this list; Russia has the A-135 anti-ballistic system protecting Moscow and other major cities and the potent S-400 that can knock out multiple intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

India has three S-400 squadrons with two more to be delivered.

China has several options, including the HQ-9 long-range, surface-to-air, anti-ballistic-capable system sold to Pakistan, Morocco, Egypt, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

India has three squadrons of the Russian-made S-400 missile defence system (File).

Incidentally, the Indian government said it had disabled a Pakistani HQ-9 system - which had been based in Lahore - during Operation Sindoor.

Taiwan and Japan also have such systems; the former has the Sky Bow family of surface-to-air, anti-ballistic missile and anti-aircraft defense system, while the latter is set to operationalise the US' PAC-3 surface-to-air interceptors.

And the list of countries with tiered air-defence systems will likely only increase as diplomatic and military tension continues to tighten across the world.

