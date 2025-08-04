The US Department of Defence plans to conduct the first major test of the Golden Dome missile defence system ahead of the 2028 US presidential elections.

The test is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028 and will be known as FTI-X, short for Flight Test Integrated, a defence official told CNN.

"They want a win to point to in November [2028]," the official added, referring to the presidential election. "And DoD wants to avoid anything they perceive will slow them down."

The test will involve multiple components of the Golden Dome system, sensors, interceptors, and command technologies, working in coordination to engage incoming threats. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is leading the effort.

The timeline matches Donald Trump's public commitment in May to complete the system within three years. "Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world," he said at the time.

The official added that the three-year timeline was particularly ambitious. The US has explored space-based missile intercepts for decades without building an operational system.

"It's still a hard problem, and technically very risky," the official said. "The possible number of satellites needed to achieve a probability of engagement success is going to be very high, given the time and area needed to cover the continental United States."

General Michael Guetlein, tapped by Trump in May to lead Golden Dome, called the space-based interceptor the program's "real technical challenge" at a recent summit. "The technology exists," he said, but questions remain over cost, scalability, and whether the industrial base can meet demand.

A second source told CNN the 2028 test may only be phase one.

In May, Trump said $25 billion has been allocated for the Golden Dome, though total costs may run into $175 billion.

Northrop Grumman is testing space-based interceptors, and Lockheed Martin's long-range radar (recently tested in Alaska) could be part Michael Guetlein 60 days to define the system's design and 120 days for an implementation plan.

Pete Hegseth scaled back the Pentagon's testing office after it began reviewing Golden Dome.

SpaceX, Anduril, and Palantir are among the top contenders for the project.