BJP vs BJP Raises Delhi Club Poll Stakes, Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi Turn Up

The election for a top post in the Constitutional Club of India turned into a star-studded affair this afternoon, thanks to an exciting BJP vs BJP contest. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his minister colleagues Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were among the high-profile voters who reached the Rafi Marg premises on election day.

On one side is Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a five-time BJP MP, a commercial pilot and a former Union Minister. On the other side is Dr Sanjeev Balyan, a veterinary doctor by training and a former Union Minister.

Mr Rudy has been the club's secretary (administration) for over two decades now, but this time he faces a strong challenge from his party colleague.

The Constitution Club, nearly eight decades old, has current and former Parliamentarians as its members. Officebearers are generally chosen without contest. This time too, the posts of secretary (sports), secretary (culture) and treasurer went to Congress's Rajiv Shukla, DMK's Tiruchi Siva and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP AP Jitendher Reddy without contest. But the post of Secretary (administration) has seen the BJP bigwigs clash.

Campaign, Counter Campaign

Mr Rudy, credited with sweeping changes in the Constitution club during his tenure, earlier released a video showcasing his work. The video shows conference rooms, transit accommodation, a Speaker hall, Deputy Speaker hall, members' lounges, a well-equipped gym, salon, spa, jacuzzi and sports facilities, exclusive restaurants for members, an outdoor tree cafe, and an ice cream parlour.

But not everyone agrees. Senior BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, said to be backing Mr Balyan in this poll fight, told news agency ANI that MPs lost their voice in the club over the past several years.

"Have you ever seen such a crowd in the Constitution Club election in the last 25 years? The reason is that MPs had no say here. This club belonged to IAS, IPS officers, middlemen and businessmen. The dignity has returned today. Senior members are coming to vote and they want change," Mr Dubey said.

'Friendly Fight' And Confusion

The BJP vs BJP contest at the club left several MPs confused over which side to pick. Rumours that Opposition members are backing Mr Rudy have only added to this. Among those who admitted to this confusion is actor-MP Kangana Ranaut. "For the first time, it's BJP vs BJP. It is quite confusing, especially for those of us who are new members. We are asking our seniors."

Mr Rijiju, a more experienced politician, responded differently. "The Constitution Club election is not about politics. It's an internal matter among us, an election among ourselves. No party competition is involved in this," he said.

Undercurrents And Caste Factor

The Constitution Club has nearly 1,200 members, and this is just the fourth election in its history. The presence of front-rung leaders from both sides of the political aisle at a club election shows that something is different this time and the stakes are high.

Like most elections in this country, the caste factor is at play. Mr Balyan, it is said, has the support of the Jat lobby while MPs from the Rajput community are with Mr Rudy.

There are also rumours that the Congress is backing Mr Rudy and Mr Balyan is the "government's candidate". Talk of two BJP factions using the election as a show of strength is also rife.

Dinner Diplomacy, And Bonhomie Show

According to insiders, both camps resorted to dinner diplomacy and door-to-door meetings in the run-up to the election. Opposition leaders or arch-rivals, everyone was a potential ally as the two BJP bigwigs worked to bolster support.

On the surface, the two contenders maintain it's a friendly contest. Mr Rudy has said it is good that the elections are being held and that his rivals are also his colleagues. Mr Balyan, on the other hand, referred to Mr Rudy as his "elder brother". "He has done a lot of work. If I get an opportunity, I will do more. This is different from party politics."