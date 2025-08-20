"Uncommon Handshake": Rahul Gandhi Congratulates BJP MP On Club Poll Win

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today congratulated BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy on winning the election for a key post in the Constitution Club of India, describing it as an "uncommon handshake".

Mr Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, was speaking to the media at the Parliament this morning ahead of a chaotic day in the two Houses as the Opposition protests over voter lists and the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar.

On spotting Mr Rudy, Mr Gandhi approached and greeted him. He then told the media, "An uncommon handshake between (Congress and) BJP. Congratulations, by the way," the Congress leader said, as Mr Rudy responded with a "thanks".

#WATCH | "An uncommon handshake between BJP. Congratulations, by the way," says Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as he meets BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and congratulates him on winning the Constitution Club of India election pic.twitter.com/ppH5EN11a0 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

Mr Rudy recently clinched another term as secretary (administration) of the Constitution Club, defeating fellow BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan in one of the most high-voltage elections in the club's history.

The six-time MP and a former Union minister, Mr Rudy is learnt to have received the bulk of Opposition MPs' votes in the BJP vs BJP contest. Both BJP leaders, however, have stressed that the poll fight should not be seen through the prism of party politics.

The club election saw heavy turnout, with 707 members out of 1,295 members casting their votes. Among them were top leaders from both sides of the political aisle -- Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, besides top ministers and Opposition leaders.