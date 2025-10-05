This BJP MP Was Co-Pilot On Patna-Delhi Flight. Union Minister Shares Pics

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described his flight journey from Patna to Delhi “unforgettable,” not for turbulence or delay, but because his co-pilot was none other than BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Sharing the moment on social media, Chouhan praised Rudy's warmth, storytelling flair, and “truly unique” way of turning an ordinary flight into a memorable journey.

"Rajiv Ji, today you won our hearts... The flight from Patna to Delhi today was unforgettable for me, because the co-captain of this flight was my dear friend, senior politician, and Chhapra MP, Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy Ji," Chouhan wrote on X.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister shared photos of the two together. He also included an image of a handwritten note praising Rudy.

Chouhan pointed out Rudy's distinctive way of sharing travel-related information with passengers in simple and relatable language.

As per Chouhan, Rudy described the scenic route saying, "clouds have settled around Patna today, and it has been raining continuously since yesterday. Amidst the clouds and light rain, we are about to embark on our journey to Delhi. On the way, we will pass over Varanasi. Then, Prayagraj will be visible on the left and Lucknow on the right. As we catch glimpses of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, we will complete our journey to Delhi, and if there are no clouds during landing, we will also get to see the lights of Noida's high-rise buildings."

"People like you are rare, who, despite such a busy schedule, still find time for their talents. Staying grounded is what this is all about. Thank you for this memorable journey, Rajiv Pratap Rudy," Chouhan concluded his post.

Rudy is a four-time MP from Bihar and a former Union Minister. Last week, he told NDTV that he had become the voice of the ignored forward castes in the state and said it was "time for the forward castes to unite."

He added, "You cannot simply ignore Rajputs saying they comprise only 3.5 per cent of the population. Rajput and other forward castes need to know their strength and take their due. I have become their voice as they are being ignored."

To this end, Rudy undertook the "Sanga Yatra", named after Maharana of Mewar, Rana Sanga, aimed at uniting all forward castes in Bihar.