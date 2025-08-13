Hrithik Roshan Has A Post For Rajinikanth, One Of His "First Teachers", Ahead Of <i>War 2</i> Vs <i>Coolie</i> Clash

One of the biggest box-office clashes is set to take place on August 14, 2025, as Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan's War 2 release in theatres.

Hrithik Roshan, who has worked with Rajinikanth as a child actor in Bhagwaan Dada (1986), took to X to extend his warm wishes to the South superstar.

What's Happening

War 2, led by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, is all set to lock horns with Coolie, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead.

Coincidentally, Rajinikanth is also celebrating 50 years of his career at the movies this year.

Hrithik Roshan took to X to share a heartfelt wish for Rajinikanth as he wrote, "Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!"

Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 13, 2025

Hrithik Roshan recalled his fondest memories of working with him and praised him for his 50 years of enduring legacy in Indian Cinema.

At a recent War 2 event, Hrithik Roshan had also mentioned, "I used to call him Rajini uncle. I had my ways with him. Today, if I get a chance to work with him, I will be very different. I will realise the burden and weight of the moment that I am sharing screen space with him. He was so gentle. Whenever I used to mess up a shot, my grandfather would say cut and Rajini sir would take the blame. So that I, the child, would not get conscious."

About War 2

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film War. This is the first time Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR collaborated for a film. The trailer promises an action-packed extravaganza on the big screen.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

In A Nutshell

Hrithik Roshan sent his heartfelt congratulations to Rajinikanth as their films War 2 and Coolie are clashing at the box office tomorrow. Coolie is Rajinikanth's 171st film, and this year also marks 50 years of Rajinikanth in Indian cinema.

