Salman Khan: Growing Up With Two Mothers In A Family Like No Other

Salman Khan turns 60 today, December 27. The Bollywood megastar has ruled the box office for over three decades. Known for his larger-than-life screen presence, loyal fanbase and off-screen generosity, Salman continues to be a force to reckon with.

While his stardom often grabs the spotlight, Salman Khan's family has always been his strongest backbone. On his birthday today, here is a closer look at the Khan family tree:

Salim Khan And The Foundation Of The Khan Family

Salman Khan was born to legendary screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak). Salim Khan is one of the most respected names in Hindi cinema and has given classics like Sholay and Zanjeer. He married Salma in 1964. The couple has four biological children – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Khan. They have also adopted Arpita Khan.

Years later, Salim Khan married veteran dancer-actress Helen in 1981. Salim has openly spoken about this phase of his life, calling it an emotional accident. He chose honesty over secrecy and kept his family informed.

Salman Khan And His Siblings

Salman Khan remains unmarried and is often seen as the pillar of support for his entire family. His bond with his siblings is well-known, and family gatherings are a regular affair at Galaxy Apartments and Panvel farmhouse.

Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora, and the two share a son, Arhaan Khan. After their divorce, Arbaaz found love again and married Sshura Khan in 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, in October this year.

Sohail Khan married Seema Sachdeva and the two have sons, Nirvan and Yohan. After 24 years of marriage, the couple separated in 2022. They continue to co-parent their children.

Alvira Khan is married to actor-producer Atul Agnihotri. Their daughter, Alizeh Agnihotri, stepped into Bollywood in 2023 with Farrey.

Arpita Khan is married to actor Ayush Sharma, known for films like Loveyatri, Antim: The Final Truth and Ruslaan. The couple has two children, Ahil and Ayat. Arpita often shares family moments online.

Salman Khan's Workfront

Salman Khan was last seen hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss 19. The season concluded on December 7, with Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner. Up next, the superstar will be seen in Battle of Galwan with Chitrangda Singh.