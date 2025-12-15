After Viral Video, Sohail Khan Says Sorry For Riding Bike Without Helmet: "I Feel Claustrophobic"

Sohail Khan has issued a public apology after a video of him riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet on the streets of Bandra went viral, sparking criticism on social media.

What's Happening

Responding to the backlash, Sohail Khan acknowledged his mistake and urged fellow riders to prioritise safety on the road.

On Sunday, Sohail took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself riding his bike, along with a note explaining why he was seen without protective headgear.

In his statement, the actor appealed to bikers to follow traffic safety norms.

He wrote, "I would like to request all bike riders to please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as I feel claustrophobic, but that is no excuse for not wearing one."

Sohail went on to speak about his long-standing love for riding, which, according to him, dates back to his childhood.

"Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles, and now I ride bikes," he wrote.

Explaining the circumstances under which he usually rides, the actor added that he prefers quieter hours on the road. "I mostly ride late at night, when there is not much traffic, to minimise risks, that too at a slow pace and with my car following me."

The actor further assured followers that he would adhere to traffic rules going forward and make a conscious effort to change his habits.

"I assure fellow riders that I will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet, so please bear with me," he wrote.

Offering an apology to authorities, Sohail added, "My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities, and I assure them that I will follow all the rules henceforth."

Commending riders who consistently prioritise safety, he concluded his note by saying, "I salute all riders who wear their helmets at all times despite the discomfort, as it is necessary for our safety. It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again, I am really sorry ."

Background

On the work front, Sohail Khan was last seen in the Telugu film Arjun: Son of Vyjayanthi, released earlier this year.

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and produced by N. T. R. Arts in association with Ashoka Creations, the film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti in the lead roles.

Saiee Manjrekar, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Srikanth and R. Sarathkumar also appear in pivotal roles.

The film is described as a spiritual sequel to the 1990 classic Karthavyam and received mixed reviews upon its release in April.



