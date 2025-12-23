Nivin Pauly Compares <i>Premam</i> To <i>Sholay</i>: 'Everyone Wants A Cult Film, But We Don't Know What Makes It One'

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly is making waves thanks to his new web series Pharma which dropped on JioHotstar recently. This is the first time that the Malayalam audience has been given a medical thriller to feast on, and there is a lot of buzz around the series directed by PR Arun.

In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Nivin Pauly opens up about why he chose to step into the world of OTT with Pharma and his upcoming projects.

A Medical Thriller

"I hadn't done any web series before, so I was listening to stories and when the Pharma story came, it was connected to kids, and it got very personal. I thought, 'What if this happened to my kids? What will happen?' It's not just a series or entertainment, but it's for a cause. That's when I decided to do the series," explains Nivin.

As for the impact the theme would have on the audience, the Premam actor says that it's a good feeling when your work is appreciated.

"All the credit goes to the director PR Arun because this was a part of his life. He was a medical representative earlier and he has seen this world. He had many stories to tell, but he chose this story because he wanted to get the message out there - be a little careful next time when you take some medicine.

"Apart from the director's input, I remembered what my mother, who was abroad working as head nurse in the ICU, used to tell me when I was a college student. She used to keep telling me medicines have side effects and not keep popping pills for every little thing. Of course, for major issues we need to go to the hospital and undergo treatment but for instance, if you have a cold or headache, you can take natural remedies," he elaborates.

Given that the world just saw the pandemic, this medical thriller connects with the audience is what the action hero Biju feels. "Right now, there is a big debate going on about the aftereffects of the Covid vaccine as we see in the media. Some people say they shouldn't have taken the vaccine and we should take better care of ourselves. There are many different opinions about this. So, I think Pharma came at the right time," emphasises Nivin.

The December 25th Release

The Moothon star also has a Christmas release coming up called Sarvam Maya, a horror comedy directed by Akhil Sathyan.

"I'm scared of ghost stories and so is Akhil. I have never watched horror movies because they are haunting! This movie is along the lines of Casper and is meant for every age group. Sarvam Maya is a new attempt, and this is the only film release of 2025 for me. I'm really looking forward to it," he explains.

But 2026 is going to be a big treat for Nivin Pauly fans as the actor has about six releases next year.

"All the films are from different genres - Baby Girl, Dear Students, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai (director Ram), a film by B Unnikrishnan, a film with Girish AD (Premalu), and a Christmas release," says an excited Nivin.

Nivin Pauly's Love For Christmas

Was Christmas an important occasion for him since he has Christmas releases?

"I love this season! We always travel during Christmas time since the kids have vacation. It's family time and the vibe, climate, colours - I really love this time of year," he smiles.

And what was his big Christmas wish this year - for himself and the audience?

"It's been 15 years since I've been in this industry. After a point, I realised one thing - the biggest wealth should not be money; it should be happiness and peace. There is nothing to beat that. Even if you have crores in your account, if you cannot sleep peacefully, there is no point in your life. You should be at peace and you should be always happy. So, when you make a decision, just think about whether it is making you happy and if you are at peace," says Nivin.

Nivin Pauly's Premam, which released in 2015, became a cult classic that audiences continue to revisit and appreciate even today. Does he wish there'll be another Premam in his life?

"Every actor would love to have more 'Premams' in their life, you know. They want every film to become a cult classic. But it's very rare to have a series of films like that. There is a Sholay, a DDLJ, an Arjun Reddy, and a Premam. Something happens and a movie becomes a cult film. We don't know what it is, but we always wish that to happen with every film," he signs off.

