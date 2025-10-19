Salman Khan's Fam-Jam Pic Features Malaika Arora And Seema Sajdeh: "A Family That Keeps Growing Bigger"

Drop everything and head straight to Salman Khan's Instagram handle. His latest post is winning hearts for all the right reasons. The actor is celebrating 12 years of his clothing brand, Being Human Clothing.

The superstar decided to mark the milestone with a warm, family-filled post. But what really caught everyone's attention were two faces in one of the photos – Malaika Arora and Seema Sajdeh.

Salman Khan shared two videos and a picture that highlight the brand's journey. The post opened with a short clip of his family members promoting Being Human. Then comes a beautiful family portrait featuring Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Nirvaan Khan and Arhaan Khan.

But fans were quick to notice another throwback photo in the carousel – one that included Malaika Arora and Seema Sajdeh.

The text attached to the post read, “12 years ago, Being Human Clothing started with a simple thought, to do something good, to give back and to spread smiles. Today, it's more than a brand… It's a family that keeps growing bigger. Thank you to everyone who's been part of this journey. Thank you for Being Human.”

Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2017. They share a son, Arhaan. Though the two parted ways, they continue to co-parent amicably. Arbaaz is now married to makeup artist Sshura Khan, and the couple welcomed their daughter on October 5.

Seema Sajdeh, a fashion entrepreneur and reality-TV personality, was married to Sohail Khan from 1998 to 2022. They are parents to two sons – Nirvan and Yohan. Seema is currently dating businessman Vikram Ahuja, to whom she was once engaged before her marriage to Sohail. Sohail, on the other hand, is reportedly single.