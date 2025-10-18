Shabana Azmi Has A "Warning" For Arbaaz Khan's Baby Girl Sipaara: "She Will Make You Dance Around Her Fingers"

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were blessed with a baby girl on October 5, 2025. While congratulations have been pouring in from across the film industry, the latest message came from Shabana Azmi.

The veteran actress took to social media to share a lovely picture in which Arbaaz Khan is seen cutting a celebratory cake.

The caption read, "Congratulations #ArbaazKhan on the arrival of #Sipaara. Warning: She will make you dance around her fingers. That's the birthright of a daughter (sic)."

Arbaaz Khan had a sweet reaction to the post as he commented, "More than happy to dance around her little finger. Bahut Bahut Shukriyaa (thanks a lot) (sic)."

Arbaaz-Sshura Baby Shower

On September 29, a baby shower was held for the expectant mother, bringing together close family and friends to celebrate the occasion.

At the baby shower, Sshura was seen wearing a yellow frilled gown, while Arbaaz twinned with her in a yellow kurta. Salman Khan arrived at the venue in a black shirt, accompanied by family members and his security team.

Arpita Khan also attended the function, along with Sohail Khan and his son, Nirvaan Khan. Arbaaz's elder son, Arhaan Khan, from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora, was also present.

Background

Arbaaz Khan, who married make-up artist Sshura Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2023, had earlier confirmed his wife's pregnancy in an interview.

Speaking to ETimes, the actor-producer said, "Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information because right now it is something that is out there, and my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life into our lives."

Talking about becoming a father again at the age of 57, Arbaaz added, "It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy, and I'm looking forward to it. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness and responsibility. I'm kind of liking that."

This marks Arbaaz Khan's second time embracing fatherhood. He was previously married to actor Malaika Arora for 20 years before they divorced in 2019. The former couple share a son, Arhaan Khan, who is now 22.

