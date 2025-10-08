Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Reveal Their Newborn Daughter's Name

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were blessed with a baby girl on October 5, 2025. The couple revealed their daughter's name in a joint Instagram post. They have named her Sipaara Khan.

The caption read, "Alhamdulillah."

Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Heading Home

Earlier today, Arbaaz Khan was seen holding his newborn daughter in his arms as he exited the hospital. Sshura Khan was discharged today.

Arbaaz waved at the paparazzi before getting into the car.

Background

Arbaaz Khan, who married make-up artist Sshura Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2023, had previously confirmed his wife's pregnancy in an interview.

Speaking to Etimes, the actor-producer said, "Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, and my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life into our lives."

This marks Arbaaz Khan's second time embracing fatherhood. He was previously married to actor Malaika Arora for 20 years before they divorced in 2019. The former couple share a son, Arhaan Khan, who is now 22.

In A Nutshell

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan revealed their daughter's name-Sipaara Khan-on Instagram. Sshura was discharged from the hospital today, and Arbaaz was seen leaving the hospital with his newborn daughter in his arms.

