Advertisement

Inside Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura's Baby Shower. Bonus: Salman Khan And Family

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2023

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Inside Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura's Baby Shower. Bonus: Salman Khan And Family
Arbaaz and Sshura to welcome their first child. (Photo: Instagram)

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan are all set to welcome their first child. On September 29, a baby shower was held for the expectant mother, and the event brought together close family members and friends to celebrate the occasion.

What's Happening

  • At the baby shower, Sshura was seen in a yellow frill gown, while Arbaaz twinned with her in a yellow kurta. Salman Khan arrived at the venue in a black shirt, accompanied by his family members and security team. 
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
  • Arpita Khan also attended the function, along with Sohail Khan and his son Nirvaan Khan. Arbaaz's elder son, Arhaan Khan, from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora, was also present.
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
  • Other guests spotted at the celebration included Iulia Vantur, Gauahar Khan, and several others from the family's close circle.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Background

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2023. This will be their first child as a couple. 

Talking about becoming a father again, the actor told Etimes, "It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward to it. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility. I'm kind of liking that."

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to actor Malaika Arora. They got divorced in 2019, after 20 years of marriage, and share a son called Arhaan, 22.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Sshura Khan, Arbaaz Khan
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com