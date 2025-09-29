Inside Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura's Baby Shower. Bonus: Salman Khan And Family

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan are all set to welcome their first child. On September 29, a baby shower was held for the expectant mother, and the event brought together close family members and friends to celebrate the occasion.

What's Happening

At the baby shower, Sshura was seen in a yellow frill gown, while Arbaaz twinned with her in a yellow kurta. Salman Khan arrived at the venue in a black shirt, accompanied by his family members and security team.

Arpita Khan also attended the function, along with Sohail Khan and his son Nirvaan Khan. Arbaaz's elder son, Arhaan Khan, from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora, was also present.

Other guests spotted at the celebration included Iulia Vantur, Gauahar Khan, and several others from the family's close circle.

Background

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2023. This will be their first child as a couple.

Talking about becoming a father again, the actor told Etimes, "It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward to it. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility. I'm kind of liking that."

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to actor Malaika Arora. They got divorced in 2019, after 20 years of marriage, and share a son called Arhaan, 22.