Arbaaz Khan Shares First Date Pic With Wife Sshura On Her Birthday: "Every Day With You Is A Blessing"

Arbaaz Khan shared an adorable birthday wish for his wife, Sshura Khan. On Instagram, the actor posted a selfie with Sshura from what appears to be a restaurant. Arbaaz looked dapper in a white shirt, while Sshura wore a matching sweater.

The side note read, "Happy birthday my partner, my friend, my Jaan. Thank you for being my strength, my smile, my home. Each and every day with you is a blessing. I'm so grateful to have you in my life. Wishing you a day as special and wonderful as you are. May all your dreams come true, today and always."

Reacting to the post, Sshura wrote in the comment section, "First date pic. Love you Arbaaz."

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura celebrated their second wedding anniversary in December 2025. To commemorate the occasion, Sshura posted a series of videos on social media that showed Arbaaz letting loose and dancing to upbeat Bollywood songs.

In the caption, she wrote, "When I say never a dull moment, I don't exaggerate…! Two years. Countless videos. Endless laughs. Life with you is my favourite kind of chaos."

According to reports, Arbaaz and Sshura fell in love on the sets of the film Patna Shukla, where Sshura worked as a makeup artist for the lead actress Raveena Tandon. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023. Shortly after, they welcomed their first child together on October 5, 2025, and named her Sipaara Khan.

The actor was previously married to actress Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan.

