Sshura Khan Shares Arbaaz Khan's Fun Dance Videos On Second Anniversary: "My Favourite Kind Of Chaos"

Sshura Khan called life with her husband, Arbaaz Khan, her "favourite kind of chaos" as she wished him on their second wedding anniversary.

Commemorating two years of marital bliss, Sshura shared several fun videos on social media of Arbaaz channelling his inner child and dancing to peppy Bollywood numbers on different occasions.

She wished her "forever entertainer and love" with a heartfelt note that read, "When I say never a dull moment, I don't exaggerate...! One year. Countless videos. Endless laughs. Life with you is my favourite kind of chaos. Happy Anniversary to my forever entertainer and forever love (sic)."

Reacting to the post, Arbaaz wrote, "Now I'm absolutely convinced you love me. Happy anniversary my love."

According to reports, Arbaaz and Sshura first met on the sets of the film Patna Shukla, where Sshura was the make-up artist for the leading lady Raveena Tandon.

As the two fell in love, the couple eventually exchanged wedding vows in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023.

The lovebirds welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on October 5 this year. Arbaaz and Sshura have named their daughter Sipaara Khan.

Revealing their baby girl's name, the couple shared a joint post on social media with the caption, "Alhamdulillah," along with a red heart emoji.

For the uninitiated, Arbaaz was previously married to actress Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan.

A few days ago, Arbaaz and Sshura also shared the first glimpse of their newborn daughter on social media. They posted adorable pictures of the tiny hands and feet of their little bundle of joy on Instagram and wrote, "The tiniest hands and feet, but the biggest part of our heart #sipaarakhan."

The first image featured Arbaaz and Sshura gently holding their baby girl's tiny feet, followed by a snap of the little one holding her father's thumb.

