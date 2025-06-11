Arbaaz Khan Confirms Wife Sshura Khan's Pregnancy, Says "It's A New Feeling For Me All Over Again"

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Arbaaz Khan confirmed his wife Sshura Khan is pregnant with their first child.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan married in December 2023.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora.

Arbaaz Khan is set to embrace fatherhood for the second time. The actor-producer, who married make-up artist Sshura Khan in December 2023, confirmed his wife's pregnancy in a recent interview.

In an interview with Etimes, Arbaaz Khan, 57, spoke about Sshura Khan, 35, expecting their first child. "Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life into our lives."

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to actor Malaika Arora (51). They got divorced in 2019, after 20 years of marriage. They share a son called Arhaan, 22.

Talking about becoming a father again, the actor said, "It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward to it. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility. I'm kind of liking that.”

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2023. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary in December 2024. Sshura shared a set of happy pictures on Instagram to mark the day.

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Anniversary Arbaazzz. My love, every day with you feels like a blessing. You are my safe haven, my greatest joy, and the best part of my life. I am so grateful for your love, your strength, and the way you make every moment so special. You make my world brighter, and my heart fuller. Here's to many more years of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories together. Thank you for being you. Alhamdulillah blessed with the best.”