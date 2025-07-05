Arbaaz Khan Reacts To Brother Salman's "No-Kissing" Policy For Films: "<i>Itna Kar Lete Hai Off Screen...</i>"

There are actors and then there is Salman Khan. Agree? The actor, in his career spanning over three decades, has managed to steal our hearts with his charming personality both on and off screen.

But did you know Salman has maintained a strict ‘no-kissing policy' for films? The superstar's decision has made heads turn and how. Recently, Kapil Sharma decided to ask Salman his thoughts behind the no-kiss policy.

During one of the segments of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma poked fun at Salman Khan “no-kissing" rule. The superstar was asked why he has always refrained from kissing his co-stars despite playing romantic roles in several movies.

In response, the actor said, “Dekho kiss toh main karta nahi screen pe toh mujhe toh koi farak padta nai (Look, I don't kiss on screen, it doesn't make any difference to me)."

The actor, who was joined by his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan on the show, also addressed the same topic, leaving everyone rolling on the floor with laughter. Arbaaz said, “Woh itna kar lete hain off-screen ki zaroorat hi nahi padti (He does so much off-screen that there is no need for it)!"

Bollywood's Bhaijaan has long maintained his policy, except for once when he broke his rule for one of their 90s film. It was when the actor was playing a character opposite Karisma Kapoor in Jeet.

In 2017, a source close to Salman Khan revealed the actor refused to film a kissing scene with Katrina Kaif for the 2017 action-adventure movie Tiger Zinda Hai despite the need for the scene.

“Everyone felt that just this one time, just once, Salman would break his no-kissing code because the sequence is vital to the plot and also because, well, it's Katrina. But Salman refused outright,” the source said to Deccan Chronicle, adding, “Director Ali Abbas Zafar tried his best to convince him. However, nothing worked. The scene has been dropped now."

Salman Khan was last seen Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna.