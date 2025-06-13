Dharmendra, Arbaaz Khan To Share Screen Space After 27 Years

Cinema veteran Dharmendra and actor Arbaaz Khan are set to share screen space once again after 27 years in the upcoming Hindi film Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se.

The duo last worked together in the 1998 hit Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, which also starred Salman Khan and Kajol.

Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se, a family drama blended with a thriller, is directed by Sabir Sheikh and produced by Ronnie Rodrigues, CMD of Pearl Group of Companies and owner of Cinebuster Magazine Pvt Ltd. Rodrigues has penned the story of the film, a press release said.

The movie was officially launched at an event held in Mumbai recently.

Dharmendra described the film as “like a mixed veg—full of flavours and entertainment”.

“My best wishes to Ronnie Rodrigues and his entire team. I had a great time working with Arbaaz in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and I'm excited about this new journey together,” he said.

Arbaaz Khan called working with Dharmendra again an honour.

“He is an institution in himself, and our journey now feels like it has come full circle. I wish Ronnie and the entire team all the very best,” he said.

The film is slated to go on floors soon and is expected to release in November 2025.

