Salman Khan On Malaika Arora And Arbaaz Khan's Divorce: "Their Son Arhaan Has Gone Through..."

Salman Khan recently made his first-ever podcast appearance on nephew Arhaan Khan's YouTube podcast Dumb Biryani. During the conversation, the actor briefly addressed the topic of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's divorce, acknowledging that Arhaan had already gone through his own challenges.

He explained that, after the separation of Arhaan's parents, he would need to navigate life on his own and build his own family.

Pointing to Arhaan, Salman said, "This dude out here has gone through his ups and downs. After your mom and dad's relationship (separation), you have to make it on your own. One day you will have your own family and unit. So this is what you have to work on to have your own family. The culture of having lunch and dinner with family should always be there and there should always be a head of the family, who should be respected."

Arbaaz and Malaika married in 1998 and separated in 2017 after nearly 20 years of marriage. Their son Arhaan was born in 2002.

On the movie front, Salman is gearing up for the release of Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, in which he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film is expected to hit theatres this Eid. Additionally, Salman will be returning in Kick 2, which is set for release this year.