Salman Khan Visits Shera's House After His Father Died, Consoles Him With A Hug

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's father, Sunder Singh Jolly died on August 7. Salman arrived at Shera's house to pay his last respects after his father's last rites were performed.

In visuals, Salman was seen arriving with tight security. He stepped out of his car and hugged Shera to console him. Later, they both entered the building.

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been associated with Salman for years. He shared an official statement about the demise of his father this morning, "My father Shri Sunder Singh Jolly has left for heavenly abode today. The last journey will start at 4 PM from my residence 1902, The Park luxury Residences, Off Lokhandwala Back Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai. Cremation will take place at Oshiwara Crematorium , Jogeshwari West ..in grief Shera."

The news of his father's death came just a few months after he celebrated his 88th birthday. Taking to his Instagram, Shera shared a picture with his father and wrote, Happy 88th birthday to the strongest man my God my father, my inspiration! Every bit of strength in me comes from you. Love you dad always! #MyHero #88YearsStrong #HappyBirthday #Shera #hbd #blessed"

The bhog and ardas ceremony of Shera's late father Sunder Singh Jolly will be held on August 10 at Gurudwara, 4 Bungalows, Mumbai.

