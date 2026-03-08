Shah Rukh Khan Reviews Anil Kapoor's Performance In <i>Subedaar</i>: "The Action Was So Good"

Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts on the action drama Subedaar, which features veteran actor Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan praised the film and lauded Anil Kapoor's performance, highlighting the actor's dedication to his craft. The Pathaan actor wrote that he "thoroughly enjoyed" the film and commended the veteran star for delivering a restrained yet impactful performance.

In his post, Shah Rukh Khan said that audiences can always expect Anil Kapoor to give his best to any role he takes on.

His post read, "Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. You can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all - a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring, and the action was so good!!!"

Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. Can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all - a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring and the action was so good!!! #AdityaRawal, #SaurabhShukla, #MonaSingh, #FaisalMalik, #RadhikaMadan - each… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 7, 2026

The action drama has also received praise from several people in the film industry. Earlier on Saturday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle to pen a long note, sharing how Subedaar was clearly "shot on anamorphic for the big screen".

"SUBEDAAR on @primevideoin should have been theatrical. I would have loved to experience it in cinemas; it's clearly shot on anamorphic for the big screen, designed for the big screen. @sureshtriveni_ creates an immersive world of Bundelkhand/Chambal, complete with its patriarchy and entitlement, where women are as patriarchal as men, and those who aren't fight like men in this male-dominated hinterland of the beehad that once gave rise to Phoolan Devi," wrote the Gangs of Wasseypur director.

Subedaar follows the story of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier who returns home and tries to adjust to civilian life. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film shows his fight against corruption in his area while also dealing with a difficult relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhika Madan. As problems grow around him, Arjun relies on his army training to protect his family.

Apart from Anil Kapoor, the film also features Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik in important roles.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

