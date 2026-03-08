Jr NTR's Bengaluru Visit Sparks Chaos As Fans Storm Hospital And Damage Escalator, Watch

Actor Jr NTR travelled to Bengaluru to attend the inauguration ceremony of KIMS Super Speciality Hospital on March 8. His appearance at the launch event drew a massive crowd, leading to a chaotic situation.

This escalated to such an extent that the police had to intervene to restore order inside the building.

Several videos from the event went viral on X, showing throngs of fans inside the hospital trying to catch a glimpse of the actor. The crowd surged into the premises, damaging an escalator and creating panic throughout the building.

Clips from the event also show Jr NTR's security team struggling to clear a path amid stampede-like conditions. At one point, a fan fell on the escalator and had to be helped up by another person.

Event organisers and authorities reportedly found it challenging to manage the swelling crowd. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to control the situation, police intervened and resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse fans from the limited space, according to local reports.

Internet Reacts

The video from the event instantly drew massive criticism on social media.

Someone questioned the event managers' responsibility, writing, “How could they have let so many people in without any sense, and that too in a hospital?”

“When the stones were thrown from the attic of the house, no one came,” said a person.

A social media user called the crowd “Mental”.

“Oh my, would anyone actually put that many people inside the hospital... unless you talk to them first, these are just for creating a crowd,” read a comment.

Another user, however, questioned Jr NTR for maintaining a distance with the fans, “What did you think you were, bro? To keep people away when you go out.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in War 2, marking his Bollywood debut. He played the role of Raghu/Vikram Chelapathi in the 2025 film. Looking ahead, he is filming for a movie titled Dragon.

