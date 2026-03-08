Actor Parthiban Takes An Indirect Dig At Trisha For Her Latest Public Appearance With Vijay: 'She Better Sit At Home'

Actor R Parthiban has sparked fresh debate after making a remark about Trisha Krishnan during a recent award ceremony.

Trisha has been making headlines in recent weeks due to rumours surrounding her alleged closeness with actor-turned-politician Vijay. While the actress has so far chosen not to respond to the allegations or criticism directed at her, several public figures have begun making indirect remarks about the situation.

What Did Parthiban Say?

The latest comment came from Parthiban, who worked with Trisha in Ponniyin Selvan. At the event, he was asked to share his thoughts about actors he had previously collaborated with. When a photo of Trisha appeared on the screen, he used wordplay referring to her role as Kundavai in the historical drama.

Parthiban reportedly said, "Indha Kundavaiye konjaneram kunthavaikkirathu nallath (It is better to ask this Kundavai to sit at home for a while)." He further added, "It is better if she doesn't step out because it is creating a lot of issues."

Parthiban attacks Trisha



"Intha Kunthavai ah veetukullaye Kunthavaikirathu nalathu"



pic.twitter.com/X5St5Ycnvk — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 8, 2026

The remark quickly went viral on social media, with many users criticising the comment as being in poor taste.

Trisha Attends A Wedding Reception With Vijay

Trisha recently made a public appearance with Vijay at the wedding reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son in Chennai.

The two actors were seen arriving at the venue together, posing with the newlyweds, and later leaving the function together.

Their appearance drew further attention because it came days after news of Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, filing for divorce broke the internet.

Divorce Plea

Sankgeetha filed for divorce in the Chengalpattu court, seeking dissolution of the marriage along with permanent alimony and the right to reside in the matrimonial home. The court is expected to hear the case on April 20.

In the petition, she has alleged that Vijay has been involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress and accused him of "persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion". According to PTI, she also stated that if necessary, she may implead the actress as a second respondent in the case.

Vijay Breaks Silence

After staying silent for several days, Vijay finally addressed the issue indirectly during a Women's Day event organised by his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on March 7.

"There are some issues running around in the recent past, isn't it? I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process. In fact, I get hurt seeing you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let's focus only on people's problems. Don't get hurt about that problem - it's not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen," he said.

Despite the mounting speculation, Trisha has not issued any statement addressing the controversies so far.

