Watch: New Parents Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Head Home With Their Baby Girl

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were blessed with a baby girl on October 5, 2025. The couple left for home with their newborn as Sshura was discharged from the hospital earlier today.

Videos have surfaced online showing Arbaaz Khan holding his newborn child in his arms as he exits the hospital. He waved at the paparazzi before getting into the car.

Background

Arbaaz Khan, who married make-up artist Sshura Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2023, had earlier confirmed his wife's pregnancy in an interview.

Speaking to Etimes, the actor-producer said, "Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information because right now it is something that is out there, and my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life into our lives."

Talking about becoming a father again at the age of 57, Arbaaz added, "It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward to it. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility. I'm kind of liking that."

This marks Arbaaz Khan's second time embracing fatherhood. He was previously married to actor Malaika Arora for 20 years before they divorced in 2019. The former couple share a son, Arhaan Khan, who is now 22.

In A Nutshell

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcomed their daughter on October 5, 2025. Arbaaz was seen exiting with his newborn in his arms earlier today. Last month, the couple also hosted an intimate baby shower with loved ones in attendance.

