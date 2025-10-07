After Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Welcomed Daughter, Arhaan Joins "Big Brother Bootcamp"

Arhaan Khan has shared some happy pictures on Instagram. The 22-year-old, in the pictures, dropped snippets from the quality time spent with his cousins, including Ahil, Ayat, Nirvaan and Yohan. For those who don't know, Ahil and Ayat are Arpita Khan's children.

In the first photo, Arhaan Khan is carrying Ayat on his shoulders. He also shared a video with Ayat. Here, the two are playing basketball.

Next, Arhaan is holding a toy gun and playing with his brother, Yohan Khan. FYI: Yohan is Sohail Khan's son. Don't miss Ayat's cute horse riding moment. Arhaan, like a big brother, is protecting the little one as she enjoys the ride.

Arhaan also shared a postcard from Sshura Khan's baby shower. Arhaan's father, Arbaaz Khan, and his second wife, Sshura, welcomed a baby girl on October 5.

Sharing the album, Arhaan Khan wrote “Big Brother bootcamp”.

The post soon went viral with Arhaan's mom, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, dropping a fun comment.

“Last pic (three red heart emojis),” reacted Malaika Arora. “So cute,” commented Zareen Khan.

The post comes days after Arbaaz Khan welcomed a baby girl with his second wife Sshura. The couple, last month, hosted a baby shower. The intimate celebration brought together close family members and friends.

Arbaaz Khan, who married Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony in December 2023, had earlier confirmed his wife's pregnancy in an interview with ETimes. The actor-producer said, "Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life into our lives."

Talking about becoming a father again at the age of 57, Arbaaz added, "It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward to it. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility. I'm kind of liking that."