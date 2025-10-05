Arbaaz Khan, Wife Sshura Welcome First Child, A Baby Girl: Report

Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, according to a report in Money Control. On Saturday, Sshura was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

The news comes just days after the family hosted a baby shower for the mom-to-be last month. The intimate celebration brought together close family members and friends.

Sshura was seen in a yellow frill gown at the event, while Arbaaz twinned with her in a yellow kurta. Salman Khan also arrived at the venue in a black shirt, accompanied by his family members and security team.

The guest list included Arpita Khan, Sohail Khan with his son Nirvaan, and Arbaaz's elder son, Arhaan Khan, from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora. Iulia Vantur, Gauahar Khan, and several other close friends of the family were also spotted at the celebration.

Background

Arbaaz Khan, who married make-up artist Sshura Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2023, had earlier confirmed his wife's pregnancy in an interview.

Speaking to Etimes, the actor-producer said, "Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life into our lives."

Talking about becoming a father again at the age of 57, Arbaaz added, "It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward to it. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility. I'm kind of liking that."

This marks Arbaaz Khan's second time embracing fatherhood. He was previously married to actor Malaika Arora for 20 years before they divorced in 2019. The former couple share a son, Arhaan Khan, who is now 22.

