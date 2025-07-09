Salman Khan's Heartfelt Birthday Post For Brother-In-Law Atul Agnihotri: "I Love You Man"

Earlier today, Salman Khan shared a heartfelt birthday post for his brother-in-law and actor, producer, filmmaker Atul Agnihotri. In the post, the 59-year-old expressed his love and gratitude towards Atul Agnihotri for being a caring husband to his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

What's Happening

Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri with Atul Agnihotri on the latter's birthday.

Salman Khan captioned it, "Happy birthday Atul my BIL means brother-in-law. Thank you for taking care of my sister, I love you man. Best husband and father now, can you please be the man I knew, one day I will be the man you are. Wake up, brother."

About Atul Agnihotri And Salman Khan's Sister Alvira Khan

Their paths first crossed in 1992 on the sets of Jagriti. Alvira was there to meet her brother, and her first encounter with Atul Agnihotri led to the beginning of their love story. They got married in 1995 and have a son named Ayaan and a daughter, Alizeh, who made her debut with the 2023 film Farrey.

In A Nutshell

