In Salman Khan's Rare Family Photo, Salim Khan Poses With Wives Salma Khan And Helen

Salman Khan's charity-based fashion brand, Being Human, recently dropped a new advertisement. The commercial was extra special as it brought the entire Khan family and its extended members under one roof.

On Saturday, October 18, Salman Khan uploaded a video and a couple of pictures on Instagram, celebrating 12 years of his brand. The photo that grabbed attention was a heartwarming fam-jam moment.

In the snap, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan poses with his first wife, Salma Khan and his current partner, veteran actress Helen. Salman sits behind his father, flashing a smile. Salman's brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, also feature in the frame.

Arbaaz Khan is joined by his second wife, Sshura Khan and his son Arhaan Khan from his first marriage to Malaika Aroa. Meanwhile, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan is a part of the group as well.

Other family members include Salman Khan's sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri, her husband-filmmaker Atul Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan, alongside her husband-actor Aayush Sharma. Alvira and Atul's kids, Alizeh and Ayaan Agnihotri, are also seen in the ad.

The caption read, “12 years ago, Being Human Clothing started with a simple thought: to do something good, to give back and to spread smiles. Today, it's more than a brand. It's a family that keeps growing bigger. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey. Thank you for Being Human.”

In other news, Salman Khan attended the Joy Forum 2025 with the two other Khans of Bollywood — Shah Rukh and Aamir. In a fun conversation, Salman shared that while he and Aamir come from film backgrounds, SRK "came from Delhi and struggled."

To this, Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply was, “May I interrupt, Salman? Sorry. I also come from a film family. Salman's family is my family, and Aamir's family is my family. That's why I'm a star."

Aamir Khan chimed in, saying, “So now you know how Shah Rukh is a star." Shah Rukh's playful remark prompted loud cheers and applause.

