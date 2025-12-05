Mukesh Chhabra Slams Negative Reviews Of Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "<i>Kisi Ne</i> Film <i>Dekhi Bhi Nahi, Kya Log Hain</i>"

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was one of the most anticipated films of 2025, marking Ranveer Singh's return after two years. There has been much chatter about negative reviews of the film circulating even before its release. After Yami Gautam called out the cancel culture trend, casting director Mukesh Chhabra addressed the issue.

What's Happening

The press screening of Dhurandhar was cancelled, with some Internet users claiming the film is just average.

Now, the casting director has taken to X to slam those spreading such negative remarks on social media.

Mukesh Chhabra, who worked on the film, wrote, "How amazingly it has turned out. I've been reading so many unnecessary negative reviews, and honestly, it's very funny. I was there as one of the HODs of the film. They even had to cancel the cast and crew screening because of a technical glitch. Kya log hain... kisi ne film dekhi bhi nahi, but negativity ke liye ready hain (What kind of people are these, they haven't even watched the film, but they are ready to spread negativity). Haha. Phaad degi box office! (The box office will explode) Can't wait for the magic."

how amazingly it has turned out. I've been reading so many unnecessary negative reviews, and honestly, it's very funny. I was there as one of the HODs of the film. They even had to cancel the cast and crew screening because of a technical glitch. Kya log hain… kisi ne film dekhi… — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) December 5, 2025

Yami Gautam Calling Out Toxic Paid Campaigns

Yami Gautam took to social media to share a lengthy note about ending the trend of creating "hype" for films using marketing tools. She highlighted how Dhurandhar is facing cancel culture even before its release.

Yami strongly condemned the "extortion-like" hype ongoing in the industry, which often leads to negative perceptions about an upcoming film or the people involved.

Calling out paid campaigns, the actress said, "There is something I have been wanting to express for a really long time. I feel today is that day, and I must. This so-called trend of giving money in the guise of marketing a film to ensure good 'hype' for that film, or else 'they' will continuously write negative things (even before the film is released) until you pay 'them' money, feels like nothing but extortion."

She continued, "Just because this arrangement is accessible to anyone, whether to 'hype' a film or spread negativity against another actor or film, is a plague that will affect the future of our industry in a big way."

The actress reiterated that if some people think, "it's a new trend, so let's do it," it is a big mistake. She added that this practice will ultimately harm everyone.

Furthermore, she wrote, "If the truth is exposed about a million things under the guise of who and what 'success' is over the past five years, unfortunately, it won't be a pretty picture for many."

Yami also praised the South Indian film industry, where no one would dare employ such tactics, as they "stand united on all fronts." She urged directors, producers, and actors of that industry to come together and discourage this harmful trend.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The ensemble cast includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar Review: Feral Ranveer Singh, Stellar Akshaye Khanna Drive An Indulgent Spy Thriller Home