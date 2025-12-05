Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol And Her Children Yug And Nysa Pose In London. Fans Say, "Picture Perfect Moment"

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol commemorated Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's 30th anniversary with an iconic moment. The two unveiled a bronze statue of their iconic poses from the film at Leicester Square in London. Pictures and videos from the venue have already gone viral. Kajol had a famjam moment in London as she was accompanied by her children, son Yug and daughter Nysa.

What's Happening

In a viral video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen standing with an umbrella in hand with Kajol.

Meanwhile, Kajol calls her children to join them.

Nysa is seen flashing her best smiles for the camera, while Yug looks a bit camera-shy.

The moment quickly went viral on social media. The internet shared their witty observations.

One comment read, "Yug Srk look so same like father son. The real family pic."

Kajol, SRK, Nysa and Yug together in London 🥺 pic.twitter.com/VR2yhHKBBK — kajol updates (@kajolupdates) December 4, 2025

Another comment read, "Shah Kajol being EO's fav costars throughout the years, seeing EO successful and making beautiful family for their own selves and even after 32 yrs, when they continue to stay iconic, their kids joining them or achieving something of their own? A full circle moment if you ask me."

During an interview, when Kajol was asked to describe the moment with her children in front of the statue, Kajol said, "It's unbelievable. It still hasn't sunk in. I am a little awestruck by it as well. So I have to go and see it a little more, a little more closely with my specs on."

If there's a Shah Rukh-Kajol scene, can X be far behind from making headlines?

A fan wrote, "Like… if I'm being honest, this screams grownup angsty villain x hero dark romance."

Another comment read, "And we got the classic handhold."

About The Event

Speaking at the launch, Shah Rukh Khan said, "DDLJ was made with a pure heart. We wanted to tell a story about love—how it can bridge barriers and how the world would be a better place if it had a lot more love in it—and I think this is why DDLJ has had a lasting impact for over 30 years now! Personally, DDLJ is part of my identity, and it is humbling to see the film, and Kajol and me, receiving so much love since it was released."

Kajol, reflecting on what this honour means to her, said, "It's incredible to see Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continue to receive so much love, even 30 years later. Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history—a story that has truly travelled across generations."

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released in 1995, and this October the classic celebrated 30 years. It's one of the all-time classic romantic films which resonates with cinegoers across generations.