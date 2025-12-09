Shah Rukh Khan On New York Times Most Stylish People 2025 List Thanks To His Met Gala Moment

New York Times has released its list of 67 Most Stylish People of 2025. Who did we spot there? None other than Shah Rukh Khan, an actor who has worked in the Indian cinema for 32 years and has featured in over 100 films.

If you have come across an SRK fan, you must have heard them say how he is not just a person but an "emotion". In fact, in many parts of the world, people know India as Shah Rukh Khan's homeland.

Hence, Shah Rukh Khan appearing on the NYT list of stylish people in 2025 is just another feather on King Khan's heavily embellished hat.

SRK On NYT's Most Stylish People Of 2025 List

"Known by his army of fans simply as SRK, Bollywood's biggest star and one of the world's most famous actors brought the Met Gala into his orbit as a first-time guest. (He wore a design by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.)," NYT described him, sharing an image from SRK's Met Gala debut in May 2025.

The list also included Vivian Wilson, Nicole Scherzinger, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Lawrence, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cole Escola, Noah Wyle, Becca Bloom, Sabrina Carpenter, and ASAP Rocky among others.

SRK's Met Gala Look

Guy Trebay, reporter for the Style section of NYT, spoke to Shah Rukh Khan exclusively an afternoon before his Met debut. "I've never been nervous like this," said the Badshah of Bollywood. "I'm wondering if I can run away from this now," he added.

But he did not run away, and we are glad. For it wasn't for his Met Gala moment, the world would not have seen SRK's fashion game.

Explaining the details of his outfit, Sabyasachi shared that King Khan made an appearance in a floor-length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons.

"The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh completes this bespoke look. Layered with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds," read the caption on the official handle of India's most luxurious fashion brand.

Speaking about dressing SRK for the Met Gala, Sabyasachi wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following."

"My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his superstardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period," the ace designer concluded.

