New Releases This Week: <i>Dhurandhar, Man Vs Baby</i> And More

This week is shaping up to be an exciting one for movie buffs. From action-packed spy thrillers to heartwarming Christmas tales, a fresh mix of theatrical and OTT releases is making its way to your screens. Whether you prefer the immersive charm of cinemas or the ease of watching from your couch, there is something for everyone. Here is a look at the top 10 OTT and theatrical releases of the week to help you pick the perfect watch for your mood.

The Price of Confession (December 5) — Netflix

The series follows Ahn Yoon-soo, an art teacher and the prime suspect in her husband's murder. While in prison, she encounters a mysterious woman who offers to confess to the murder in her place – but in exchange, Yoon-soo must commit a murder for her. The drama delves into the psychology of guilt, desperation and survival as the two women become entangled in a dangerous pact.

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 (December 5) — Netflix

In this sequel, the holiday spirit is at risk when Santa Claus is kidnapped by a ruthless toy company director. It falls to Salva, his son Lucas, and an unlikely group of allies to embark on a festive mission to rescue the real Santa and save Christmas for everyone.

Owning Manhattan: Season 2 (December 5) — Netflix

The new season continues to follow superstar real estate broker Ryan Serhant and his team at SERHANT. They navigate the high-stakes, competitive world of Manhattan luxury real estate as they chase their next big sale.

The Girlfriend (December 5) — Netflix

The film follows the story of Bhooma Dev, played by Rashmika Mandanna. Her seemingly perfect relationship with her boyfriend slowly spirals into a toxic and manipulative situation. The narrative focuses on her emotional journey of self-discovery and empowerment as she fights to break free from the controlling and dangerous love that traps her.

Dhurandhar (December 5) — Theatres

Inspired by real-life covert operations of RAW, the film revolves around a covert Indian intelligence officer who infiltrates a dangerous criminal hotspot. The movie promises an edge-of-your-seat action saga with intense tactical sequences and moral dilemmas. The ensemble cast includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (December 5) — Theatres

A sequel to the 2023 film based on the hit video game series by Scott Cawthon, the story is set one year after the events of the first movie. This time, the plot centres on Abby Schmidt as she attempts to reconnect with her animatronic “friends”. Her efforts set off a terrifying chain of events, revealing darker secrets about the origin of Freddy's and awakening a long-forgotten horror.

Surely Tomorrow (December 6) — Prime Video

The story follows the intertwined lives of Lee Kyeong-do and Seo Ji-woo, who once shared a passionate relationship before parting ways in their twenties. Years later, fate brings them back together under unexpected circumstances. The K-drama explores themes of second chances, past mistakes and whether a love that once faded can truly be revived.

Real Kashmir Football Club (December 9) — Sony LIV

The show chronicles the journey of two visionaries who dare to build from scratch the first professional football club from Kashmir to play in India's top-tier league – and ultimately win a national trophy. Set against the region's socio-political backdrop, the narrative highlights the power of sport to inspire hope, unity and a renewed identity among local youth.

Percy Jackson And The Olympians: Season 2 (December 10) — JioHotstar

In the second season, the magical borders protecting Camp Half-Blood begin to fail. The only way to save the sanctuary is for Percy and his friends to venture into the Sea of Monsters in search of the mythical Golden Fleece. Along the way, Percy must confront resurfacing pieces of his past, new adversaries and prophecies that hint at a challenging future.

Man vs Baby (December 11) — Netflix

Rowan Atkinson reprises his role as the accident-prone Trevor Bingley. After his disastrous house-sitting job at a high-tech mansion, Trevor takes up work as a school caretaker. But things take a hilarious turn when a luxury London penthouse sitting job over Christmas becomes a chaotic – and festive – adventure.