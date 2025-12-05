Advertisement

Dhurandhar Early Reviews: Ranveer Singh Is Phenomenal, Internet Says Film "Hits Hard"

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film's runtime is 3 hours 34 minutes

<i>Dhurandhar</i> Early Reviews: Ranveer Singh Is Phenomenal, Internet Says Film "Hits Hard"
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated film, Dhurandhar, was released in theatres on December 5. From being embroiled in controversies to fans eagerly awaiting Ranveer Singh's powerful comeback after two years, Dhurandhar has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer launch.

What's Happening:

  • The verdict is finally in, as early X reviews from fans are pouring in. Most comments read, "Ranveer Singh is phenomenal," and describe it as a full "paisa vasool" watch.
  • Yesterday, Aditya Dhar's wife, actress Yami Gautam, took to social media to urge the audience to put an end to cancel culture, as Dhurandhar was experiencing it even before its release amid all the controversies.
  • In the same context, one Internet user wrote, "Guys, please don't believe negative critic reviews. Go and watch #Dhurandhar yourself, then share your own verdict/opinion."
  • While some are highly impressed with Akshaye Khanna's performance, as predicted from the trailer, others find Ranveer Singh to be on another level.
  • A major part of the early X reviews also praises the solid background score and the well-crafted action sequences by Aditya Dhar.

Have a look at some of the X reviews here:

Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast with Ranveer Singh playing the lead. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan in key roles. The film's runtime is 3 hours 34 minutes
 

