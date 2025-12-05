<i>Dhurandhar</i> Early Reviews: Ranveer Singh Is Phenomenal, Internet Says Film "Hits Hard"

Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated film, Dhurandhar, was released in theatres on December 5. From being embroiled in controversies to fans eagerly awaiting Ranveer Singh's powerful comeback after two years, Dhurandhar has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer launch.

What's Happening:

The verdict is finally in, as early X reviews from fans are pouring in. Most comments read, "Ranveer Singh is phenomenal," and describe it as a full "paisa vasool" watch.

Yesterday, Aditya Dhar's wife, actress Yami Gautam, took to social media to urge the audience to put an end to cancel culture, as Dhurandhar was experiencing it even before its release amid all the controversies.

In the same context, one Internet user wrote, "Guys, please don't believe negative critic reviews. Go and watch #Dhurandhar yourself, then share your own verdict/opinion."

While some are highly impressed with Akshaye Khanna's performance, as predicted from the trailer, others find Ranveer Singh to be on another level.

A major part of the early X reviews also praises the solid background score and the well-crafted action sequences by Aditya Dhar.

Have a look at some of the X reviews here:

#DhurandharReview - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐



It's a Paisa Wasool Movie, Ranveer Singh Doing Phenomenal Job, The BGM, The Action and The Storyline Is Literally Mind-blowing, Direction & Music Is Top Notch, A Must Watch Movie.



Tsunami Loading 🔥🔥🔥 #Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/EceHDchJcn — Filmy_Duniya (@FMovie82325) December 5, 2025

#DhurandharReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Watched FDFS in Australia #ThreeWordReview POWERFUL ACTION-PACKED THEATRICAL

🥂🍻🥂🍻🥂🍻 #Dhurandhar is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard.

🍺🍾🍺🍾🍺🍾🍺#RanveerSingh delivers one of his most emotional gritful performances… pic.twitter.com/EyoWk1SjBw — Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) December 5, 2025

#DhurandharReview – ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pure Paisa Vasool! Ranveer Singh is on absolute fire, BGM hits HARD, action is wild, and the storyline keeps you hooked till the end.

A full-on mass entertainer—don't miss it!

Tsunami is officially on the way 🔥🌊#Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh… pic.twitter.com/GmiisToiXd — Ashish Kumar (@ashishK_tweets) December 5, 2025

#DhurandharReview - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐



It's a Paisa Wasool Movie, Ranveer Singh Doing Phenomenal Job, The BGM, The Action and The Storyline Is Literally Mind-blowing, Direction & Music Is Top Notch, A Must Watch Movie.



Tsunami Loading 🔥🔥🔥 #Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/C1zdw7NnJD — Arpita (@PhoenixArru) December 5, 2025

Dhurandhar Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐



Ranveer Singh is on another LEVEL. Acting = mind-blowing.

Despite being 3h34m long, the film feels tight, gripping & super entertaining.

One of the best experiences in a long time! 🔥#Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh #DhurandharReview pic.twitter.com/aITM1UrSv3 — Pooja_Varma 🕉️🚩 (@Sanskaari_girl) December 5, 2025

#ArjunRampal looks absolutely deadly in #Dhurandhar a performance that hits hard and a character he brings to life with phenomenal depth😍😍 — Vasima Kazi (@VasimaKazi) December 5, 2025

⚠️ Not a #DhurandharReview — But Here's What Will HIT You HARD 🔥👇



💥 Stellar Editing — Fast, sharp & pulse-racing



🎶 Classic Songs with Mass Soul — Pure goosebumps



🎭 Power-Packed Characters — Each one leaves a mark



🩸 Crazy Brutality & Raw Intensity — No filters, only fire… pic.twitter.com/afONYtiLBH — Vivek Mishra (@actor_vivekm89) December 5, 2025

X

#DhurandharReview



Review:

Dhurandhar — Ranveer was phenomenal, literally carried the whole film on his shoulders. 🔥

Action lands hard and Pakistan will feel the punches 😤🇮🇳



Second half drags, storyline weak, but Ranveer delivers a beast performance.#RanveerSingh#Dhurandhar — Hasnain (@hasnaink31) December 5, 2025

#ArjunRampal is a force in #Dhurandhar fierce screen presence, outstanding performance, and a character portrayal that's nothing short of phenomenal. — Dhruv Shetty (@sh77034855) December 5, 2025

Not just Ranveer Singh— Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye khanna, R Madhawan & Arjun Rampal together make Dhurandhar a powerhouse ensemble you can't miss! 🔥⚡ #DhurandharReview #RanveerSingh” pic.twitter.com/7OohtwdItK — Ashish Kumar (@ashishK_tweets) December 5, 2025

Just Watched #Dhurandhar

Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐#DhurandharReview is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard from the very first frame.#RanveerSingh delivers one of his most intense performance Akshay Khana acting man🔥 R Madhvan is Good. Sanjay Dutt good.Arjun Rampal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qBQdoME84U — Yash 👑 (@SANDEEPMH07) December 4, 2025

Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast with Ranveer Singh playing the lead. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan in key roles. The film's runtime is 3 hours 34 minutes

