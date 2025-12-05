Nandamuri Balakrishna's <i>Akhanda 2</i> Release Date Postponed, Makers Issue Apology

The makers of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 on Thursday announced that the film's release has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances".

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, Akhanda 2 stars Samyuktha as the female lead and Aadhi Pinisetty in an important role.

The movie is jointly produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, respectively.

The film was slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 5. However, the team has now delayed the release and apologised to fans for the inconvenience.

Production House 14 Reels Plus shared a statement on X, expressing regret over the unexpected development. "With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film. We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon."

The makers had also announced the cancellation of the film's India premieres scheduled for December 4. "#Akhanda2 Premieres in India scheduled for today are cancelled due to technical issues. We've tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience. The overseas premieres will play as per the schedule today," 14 Reels Plus posted.

Following the massive success of 'Akhanda', fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel. The two-minute and forty-one-second trailer opened with a group of evil forces, both outside and inside of India, trying to destroy the country's spiritual freedom. It is followed by the introduction of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who plays Akhanda, a protector of Hinduism in the film.

In the sequel, he is set to lock horns with Aadhi Pinisetty, who plays a mystic and magically powerful man capable of summoning a demonic skeleton. The high-octane sequences featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna were among the highlights of the trailer.