Salman Khan Turns 60: MS Dhoni, Sangeeta Bijlani, Sanjay Dutt And Others Attend Birthday Bash

Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday surrounded by his close friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse.

Salman arrived with his family. Salim Khan, Salma Khan were pictured outside the venue. Arbaaz Khan, along with his wife Sshura Khan and their newborn baby, was also seen arriving at the farmhouse.

Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Ahil, and Ayat also attended the bash.

Actors Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and cricketer MS Dhoni were among the attendees.

Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia D'Souza and their two sons, Riaan and Rahyl, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sangeeta Bijlani, Ramesh Taurani, Nikhil Dwivedi, Maniesh Paul, Mika Singh and Huma Qureshi were also in attendance.

Background

On the professional front, Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020.

The Galwan Valley clash took place on June 16, 2020, and resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while the Chinese side also suffered heavy casualties.

The incident led to heightened tensions between India and China, following which the Indian Army deployed additional formations near the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and carried out various measures, including border surveys, to prevent possible aggression.