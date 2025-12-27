On 60th Birthday, Salman Khan Cuts Cake, Celebrates With Paparazzi And Fans. Watch

Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27. He celebrated with close friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse.

What's Happening

The celebrations were kept largely private, but the actor made time to step out and greet the media gathered outside the venue.

Ahead of the celebrations, Salman cut his birthday cake with the paps.

He was seen interacting briefly with photographers, exchanging smiles and warm greetings.

In the video, Salman is seen cutting a red-and-white cake as the paparazzi sang the birthday song.

Dressed casually in a T-shirt and blue jeans, the actor sported a clean-shaven look.

He also offered pieces of cake to the photographers and posed for pictures. In one moment that drew cheers, Salman greeted a woman with a side hug.

Background

On the professional front, Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020.

The Galwan Valley clash took place on June 16, 2020, and resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while the Chinese side also suffered heavy casualties.

The incident led to heightened tensions between India and China, following which the Indian Army deployed additional formations near the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and carried out various measures, including border surveys, to prevent possible aggression.