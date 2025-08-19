<i>3 Idiots</i> Actor Achyut Potdar, Known For <i>Kehna Kya Chahte Ho Dialogue</i>, Dies At 91

Veteran Marathi actor Achyut Potdar, who was a regular in Hindi films, died on Monday, August 18, 2025. He was 91. The actor died at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, where he had been admitted due to health complications. The cause of his death is still not revealed. His funeral will take place on August 19 in Thane. The news of his death came to light after the official Instagram handle of a private channel shared a tribute post for him.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Potdar acted in over 125 films across Hindi and Marathi cinema. His filmography made a balance between commercially successful and critically acclaimed titles such as Aakrosh, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Parinda, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dilwale, Rangeela, Vaastav, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2 and Ventilator.

He was widely popular for his role as a strict professor in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots. He had an illustrious career in television as well. He appeared in serials like Bharat Ek Khoj, All The Best (Doordarshan), Pradhan Mantri (Zee TV) Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo (Zee TV), Aahat Season 1 (1995-2001) (Sony TV), Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na (Zee Marathi).

Before venturing into films and theatre, Potdar was a professor at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and later joined the Indian Army from which he retired as a captain in 1967.

He later worked with Indian Oil as an executive for a period of nearly 25 years and retired at the age of 58 in 1992. At 44, he entered Bollywood to translate his passion for acting into a reality.

Potdar became a pop culture reference as his dialogue from 3 Idiots "Arey kehna kya chahte ho" became a rage on social media, courtesy meme pages.

His contributions to Indian cinema and television will be remembered by the future generations.