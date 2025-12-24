<i>3 Idiots</i> Star Sharman Joshi Reacts To Buzz Around Film's Sequel

Nearly 16 years after 3 Idiots redefined friendship, ambition and the pressure to succeed, fresh reports suggesting a sequel is finally in the works have set fans buzzing.

While filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is yet to make an official announcement, actor Sharman Joshi, who played Raju Rastogi, has now shared his honest reaction to the growing speculation.

Here's What Sharman Joshi Has To Say

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sharman made it clear that he is as much in the dark as the audience when it comes to any concrete plans. "I so hope that happens, but I have not been informed yet," he said, reacting to reports that a script has already been locked.

The actor also revealed that this is not the first time he has heard whispers about a sequel. "On more than a couple of occasions, there has been buzz that the 3 Idiots sequel is happening. The last time the reports came, it turned out to be for an ad campaign. Let's see, hopefully this time it's true."

Asked whether the story would continue from where the original film ended, Sharman admitted he has no clarity. "I am in no position to know, but only the master, Raju sir, Abhijat (Joshi, writer) sir and Aamir would be working on it if there is potential," he said.

Sharma Joshi Reveals How He Bagged Raju's Role In 3 Idiots

Looking back at how he bagged the role that changed his career, Sharman shared a light-hearted memory from his audition days. At the time, he was physically training for another project when Hirani called him with the final confirmation. "I was in the gym, building six-pack abs when I got the final call from Raju sir. He told me ab 3 saal tak tu gym ki shakal nahi dekhega," he laughed.

The actor also spoke about the lasting impact of the film on his life and career. "I think of 3 Idiots, and a smile comes on my face. That film felt like a fairytale, from the time I heard the story till today," he said.

Meanwhile, a recent Pinkvilla report claimed that Rajkumar Hirani has locked the script for 3 Idiots 2, with the project expected to go on floors in 2026. However, an official announcement is awaited.

