<i>3 Idiots</i> Actor Rahul Kumar AKA Millimetre Is Now Married To A Turkish Fan. Internet Reacts

3 Idiots actor Rahul Kumar, who played the iconic Millimetre, was spotted in New Delhi recently. He was accompanied by his wife Keziban Dogan, who is from Turkey. A portrait photographer, who clicks candid pictures of the couple, interacted with them without knowing their identities. As soon as their candid pictures were shared online, they went viral.

What The Viral Video Is All About

When the photographer asked the couple to introduce themselves, Rahul said, "I am Rahul, she is my wife Keziban Dogan, and she is from Turkey." His wife smiled and added, "Yes, we are married, 4th May."

Asked how they met, Dogan revealed that their romance has a 3 Idiots connection. "I watched this movie, he is an actor there. Millimetre, you know? I texted him, and we talked. Fourteen years before, I think," she shared.

Rahul then asked the photographer if the teekas on their foreheads looked okay. The young actor was dressed in a white shirt with beige trousers, while his wife Keziban was in a red salwar suit. The video ended with adorable captures of the couple.

Take a look:

The Internet's Reaction

Rahul Kumar, who was a teenager in 3 Idiots, is now a grown-up man. Referring to his character, the Internet had a moment of unfiltered fun.

A user wrote, "milimetre, kilometre ban gaya hae ab..."

Another couple wrote, "My favourite couple."

Another user wrote, "Arey centimeter is now a kilometer! Can't ever get over that character!"

Keziban and Rahul got married on May 4. They got married according to both Hindu and Christian rituals. Sharing their marriage photos in an Instagram post, the actor wrote, "My forever".

Besides 3 Idiots, Rahul Kumar has featured in projects like Bandish Bandits, Campus Beats, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.