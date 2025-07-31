What AR Murugadoss Has To Say About <i>Sikandar's</i> Failure With Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna

Director AR Murugadoss, who is known for films Ghajini and Holiday, collaborated with Salman Khan for the first time in Sikandar. Released on March 30, 2025, Sikandar marked the first-ever on-screen pairing of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

However, the film did not perform as expected of a Salman Khan movie. The director has now opened up on the box office debacle that the film faced.

What's Happening

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar had an underwhelming performance at the box office upon release. Despite a star cast, the film failed to impress the masses and critics alike.

AR Murugadoss, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Madharaasi, broke his silence on the failure of Sikandar. He said that it is his inability to understand the Hindi language that might have led to Sikandar not clicking with the audience.

AR Murugadoss said, "When we make films in our mother tongue, it gives us strength. We know what is happening here. Today, there's a trend going on, and suddenly, the audience gets connected with that trend. When we shift language, we don't know what the youngsters are enjoying in that language. All we need is a script to believe it."

He added, "For once, I can take up Telugu films, but Hindi may not work for us because after we write the script, they translate it into English. Then it is again translated into Hindi. We can only guess what they are saying, but we are not exactly sure about what is happening. When you make a film in an unknown language and place, it feels like you are handicapped. It is like you don't have hands. I strongly believe our strength depends on where and the culture we belong to."

About Sikandar

In the film, Salman Khan takes on the role of Sanjay Rajkot, a man who stands tall against corruption and fights for justice. Rashmika plays his wife, Saisri Rajkot.

Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Smita Patil are also seen playing important roles in Sikandar. Released on March 30, 2025, the movie has been bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films.

In A Nutshell

AR Murugadoss shared his thoughts on why he believes Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, didn't work. He talked about language barriers and the strength of one's mother tongue.