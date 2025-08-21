<i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Preview: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar Add Glamour To Aryan Khan's Party

The much-awaited preview of Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood released on Wednesday. Steeped into Bollywood dose of glamour, action and emotion, the preview treats the viewers to Aryan Khan's world of extravaganza; a world which is out-and-out filmy. Shah Rukh Khan has already confirmed his cameo in the show. The grand entries of his BFF Karan Johar, close friend and collaborator Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh became the talking point.

Breakding Down The Cameos

The show is expected to have a series of star cameos. However, the preview confirmed the presence of three stars.

Salman Khan calls a Bollywood party bull****. Ranveer Singh sums up the essence with "hard, bahut hard". The words became a pop-culture reference after Ranveer said it in the Zoya Akhtar film, Gully Boy.

Stripping out of his calm and composed demeanour, Karan Johar is seen uttering a series of cuss words in the preview.

Sharing the preview, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the caption, "Bohot hard. Aur bohot heart bhi

Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix."

Background

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The series will release on Netflix on September 18. The show boasts of an impressive cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba​, Mona Singh​, Anya Singh​, Raghav Juyal​, Gautami Kapoor​, Manoj Pahwa.

The show is expected to upend the Bollywood-style extravaganza spoof-style with the right mixture of action, emotion and high-octane drama.