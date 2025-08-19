<i>Sikandar</i> Director AR Murugadoss On Challenges To Shoot With Salman Khan: "He Turned Up Only By 8 PM"

Sikandar, led by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, faced a colossal box office failure after it released in theatres on March 30, 2025. Director AR Murugadoss has now opened up on what made it difficult to work with Salman Khan. The filmmaker stated that the superstar's distinct style was difficult to adapt to.

What's Happening

AR Murugadoss got candid about how Salman Khan would only turn up at 8 PM for the shoot. Hence, even the day scenes were shot at night.

The director told Valaipechu Voice, "It's not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up on set only by 8 PM. We are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that's not how things work there."

Furthermore, he added, "If there were four kids in a scene, we would have to shoot with them at 2 AM, even if it's the shot of them returning from school! They would become tired by that time and usually dozed off."

However, during Sikandar promotions, Salman Khan had addressed the allegations of him being late and denied it.

The actor had told India Today, "There are many stories about me coming late and not being serious about my work. I have done more than 100 films, more than anyone else apart from my senior actors. It wouldn't be possible to achieve this if I were constantly late or leaving early. There is a discipline 100 percent, but my timings are as such. Some people start working at 6 AM, I start around 11:30-12 because I've got a lot of other work to do, like signing a lot of papers, making calls, and working out. Then I have to come back, relax, have my coffee, and understand the scene. She (Rashmika) knows that once I am there on set, I don't even go back to the van or even sit. They set up a tent wherever needed, and I stayed there."

About Sikandar

Sikandar, produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

In A Nutshell

AR Murugadoss recently spoke about the problems he had faced while collaborating with a superstar like Salman Khan in Sikandar. He further shared reasons why it is not easy to shoot with a star.