Smriti Mandhana's Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Smriti Mandhana's fiance, Palash Muchhal, has been discharged from the Mumbai hospital where he was admitted.

Music composer Palash Muchhal was admitted to SRV Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai, for the past three days due to chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

Hospital management has now confirmed that Palash has been discharged after receiving treatment. His admission came at a sensitive time, soon after the wedding of Palash and cricketer Smriti Mandhana was postponed indefinitely when Smriti's father suffered heart-attack-like symptoms.

Palash was initially admitted to a hospital in Sangli, Maharashtra, before being shifted to the Mumbai hospital.

Palash was reported to be under significant emotional stress during this period, which contributed to his health issues. His discharge brings some relief, though the families have yet to announce any new plans regarding the wedding date.

A Sudden Health Scare Hours Before The Ceremony

On the morning of November 23, just hours before the wedding ceremony, reports emerged that Smriti Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, had taken ill.

Her manager, Tuhin Mishra, addressed the media and explained that Shrinivas began feeling uneasy earlier in the day, and his condition rapidly worsened. To ensure his safety, the family decided to admit him to the hospital.

Tuhin said, "Then we decided not to take any risks. So, we called an ambulance and shifted him to the hospital. He is currently under observation. As Smriti is extremely close to her father, she has decided to indefinitely postpone her wedding until her father's health returns to normal."

Speculations Around Palash Muchhal's Family

Soon after the postponement was announced, reports surfaced claiming that Palash Muchhal's family had flown back to Mumbai from Sangli, where the wedding was to take place. This fuelled growing speculation about the true reason behind the sudden change of plans.

However, Palash's mother dismissed the rumours and clarified that the composer himself had fallen ill shortly after Smriti's father was hospitalised, prompting the family to take him back to Mumbai for medical attention.

She told Hindustan Times that Palash shares an extremely close bond with Shrinivas Mandhana, and that the stress of the situation overwhelmed him. She said, "He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress."

Palak Muchhal Appeals For Privacy

Palash's sister, singer Palak Muchhal, visited him in the hospital and later requested the media to respect the families' privacy. In an Instagram note, she wrote, "Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time."

Amid the uncertainty, Smriti Mandhana removed all images and videos from the pre-wedding ceremonies from her social media accounts, retaining only her older posts featuring Palash.

Smriti's Father Discharged After Emergency Care

According to a report by India TV, Shrinivas Mandhana was discharged from Sarvhit Hospital on the morning of November 25. He had been admitted on November 23 after experiencing heart attack-like symptoms. Palash and Smriti were originally scheduled to marry on the same day.

Shrinivas was treated at a hospital in Sangli, Smriti's hometown, where doctors monitored him following the sudden health episode.

ALSO READ: After Wedding Postponed, Smriti Mandhana To Skip Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Episode